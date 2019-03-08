E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Car engulfed by flames in Ransomes Europark

PUBLISHED: 15:07 30 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:07 30 October 2019

The car caught alight in Ransomes Europark near Havens. Picture: CHRIS BOND

The car caught alight in Ransomes Europark near Havens. Picture: CHRIS BOND

CHRIS BOND

A road was closed while two fire engines battled a car blaze in Ransomes Europark in Ipswich.

The car caught alight in Ransomes Europark near Havens. Picture: CHRIS BONDThe car caught alight in Ransomes Europark near Havens. Picture: CHRIS BOND

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called shortly after midday to reports of a vehicle fire in the industrial estate, just outside the Ipswich East Fire Station.

Police were also alerted to the incident, which left The Havens road closed in one direction while firefighters worked to distinguish the blaze.

Two engines were called to the scene, one from Ipswich East and one from Princes Street.

Suffolk police were made aware of the fire but were not required to attend.

The car is believed to be an Citroen.

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Orwell Bridge reopens after police incident

The Orwell Bridge is shut due to a police incident Picture: GREGG BROWN

Beach Street boutiques, cafes and leisure plan submitted for Felixstowe seafront

How Beach Street at Manning's Amusement Park could look Picture: ROBERT ALLERTON

Which Suffolk schools have the highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils?

Nearly 10,000 pupils were 'persistently absent' from schools in Suffolk in the first two terms of last year, according to the Department for Education Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Allegations mount against former fraudster operating under new alias

Sarah Deamer and John Allen on holiday Picture: SARAH DEAMER

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Orwell Bridge reopens after police incident

The Orwell Bridge is shut due to a police incident Picture: GREGG BROWN

Beach Street boutiques, cafes and leisure plan submitted for Felixstowe seafront

How Beach Street at Manning's Amusement Park could look Picture: ROBERT ALLERTON

Which Suffolk schools have the highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils?

Nearly 10,000 pupils were 'persistently absent' from schools in Suffolk in the first two terms of last year, according to the Department for Education Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Allegations mount against former fraudster operating under new alias

Sarah Deamer and John Allen on holiday Picture: SARAH DEAMER

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Man charged with murder of Joe Pooley

Joe Pooley, from Ipswich, who was found in the River Gipping Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Popular Waterfront café closing for good

Alexis McEwan and Anna Matthews at the new premises for La Tour Cycle Cafe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teenager arrested after class A drugs found near Ipswich church

A teenager has been arrested after class A drugs were found in Waterloo Road near All Saint's Church. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Passenger banned from driving for supervising learner while drunk

Dina Freimane was found to have 64 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath Picture: ANTONY KELLY

What will the weather be like for firework displays this weekend?

Will the weather stay dry and mild for fireworks displays over the weekend? Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists