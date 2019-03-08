Car engulfed by flames in Ransomes Europark

The car caught alight in Ransomes Europark near Havens. Picture: CHRIS BOND CHRIS BOND

A road was closed while two fire engines battled a car blaze in Ransomes Europark in Ipswich.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called shortly after midday to reports of a vehicle fire in the industrial estate, just outside the Ipswich East Fire Station.

Police were also alerted to the incident, which left The Havens road closed in one direction while firefighters worked to distinguish the blaze.

Two engines were called to the scene, one from Ipswich East and one from Princes Street.

Suffolk police were made aware of the fire but were not required to attend.

The car is believed to be an Citroen.