Vehicle hits pothole and blocks lane of A14 at Copdock roundabout
PUBLISHED: 19:15 16 January 2020 | UPDATED: 19:52 16 January 2020
GOOGLE MAPS
A vehicle which has hit a pothole and broken down is causing delays on the A14 slip road near the Copdock roundabout.
Police are currently at the scene of a broken down vehicle which is awaiting recovery on the slip road from the A14 westbound, at junction 55.
A police spokesman said: "One of three lanes is currently blocked while the vehicle awaits recovery.
"The vehicle has hit a pothole and now needs to be recovered."
According to the AA route map there is increasing traffic on the first lane of the slip road , which leads to the A12 northbound.
The vehicle is expected to be moved within the next 30 minutes.