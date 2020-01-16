E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Vehicle hits pothole and blocks lane of A14 at Copdock roundabout

PUBLISHED: 19:15 16 January 2020 | UPDATED: 19:52 16 January 2020

A vehicle has hit a pothole and become stuck, causing traffic on the approach to the Copdock Interchange roundbaout. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A vehicle has hit a pothole and become stuck, causing traffic on the approach to the Copdock Interchange roundbaout. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

A vehicle which has hit a pothole and broken down is causing delays on the A14 slip road near the Copdock roundabout.

Police are currently at the scene of a broken down vehicle which is awaiting recovery on the slip road from the A14 westbound, at junction 55.

A police spokesman said: "One of three lanes is currently blocked while the vehicle awaits recovery.

"The vehicle has hit a pothole and now needs to be recovered."

According to the AA route map there is increasing traffic on the first lane of the slip road , which leads to the A12 northbound.

The vehicle is expected to be moved within the next 30 minutes.

Most Read

Historic pub on the edge of Ipswich closes suddenly

The Wild Man at Sproughton has announced it has closed its doors. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Final decision on Orwell Bridge closure expected at 2.30pm

Could the Orwell Bridge close this evening? Picture: ARCHANT

Orwell Bridge CLOSED – with more high winds to come tomorrow

The Orwell Bridge has been reopened by Highways England Picture: MICK WEBB

Orwell Bridge will CLOSE for 10 hours tonight

The Orwell Bridge is due to close. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Road closures, power outages and car crashes caused by falling trees in stormy weather

A tree fell onto the A146 connecting Lowestoft to Norwich. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Most Read

Historic pub on the edge of Ipswich closes suddenly

The Wild Man at Sproughton has announced it has closed its doors. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Final decision on Orwell Bridge closure expected at 2.30pm

Could the Orwell Bridge close this evening? Picture: ARCHANT

Orwell Bridge CLOSED – with more high winds to come tomorrow

The Orwell Bridge has been reopened by Highways England Picture: MICK WEBB

Orwell Bridge will CLOSE for 10 hours tonight

The Orwell Bridge is due to close. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Road closures, power outages and car crashes caused by falling trees in stormy weather

A tree fell onto the A146 connecting Lowestoft to Norwich. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Vehicle hits pothole and blocks lane of A14 at Copdock roundabout

A vehicle has hit a pothole and become stuck, causing traffic on the approach to the Copdock Interchange roundbaout. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Last chance to see scientific wonders as works of art at Ipswich Art Gallery

This Hayward Touring exhibition consists of 40 photogravures by pioneering photographer Karl Blossfeldt selected from the first edition 1932 German portfolio, ‘Wundergarten der Natur’ (Magic Garden of Nature). All Images are from the series and are not individually titled. Photo: Karl Blossfeldt/Hayward Gallery

9 Suffolk food events to book now

Greig Young and Chris Lee will be cooking together at The Northgate in Bury St Edmunds in January Picture: Chestnut Group

‘It’s like Love Island without the love’ - residents left ‘marooned’ due to four week suspension of bus route

The roadworks in Sproughton Road have led to Sproughton village having its bus route suspended Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Childrens’ book aimed at taking care of environment released

Debbie Bartlett is a Felixstowe litter-cleaning activist, and has written a book about cleaning our environment Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists