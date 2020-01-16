Vehicle hits pothole and blocks lane of A14 at Copdock roundabout

A vehicle which has hit a pothole and broken down is causing delays on the A14 slip road near the Copdock roundabout.

Police are currently at the scene of a broken down vehicle which is awaiting recovery on the slip road from the A14 westbound, at junction 55.

A police spokesman said: "One of three lanes is currently blocked while the vehicle awaits recovery.

"The vehicle has hit a pothole and now needs to be recovered."

According to the AA route map there is increasing traffic on the first lane of the slip road , which leads to the A12 northbound.

The vehicle is expected to be moved within the next 30 minutes.