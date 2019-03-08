Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Police seize car from driver with revoked licence

PUBLISHED: 16:40 22 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:41 22 April 2019

Police seized a car whose driver had a revoked licence. Picture: ARCHANT

Police seized a car whose driver had a revoked licence. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A driver with a revoked licence has had their car seized in Ipswich.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team tweeted on bank holiday Monday, April 22, that police had stopped the vehicle in the town, and had then discovered that the driver's licence had been withdrawn.

The black Audi was then seized and the driver was issued with a traffic offence report (TOR). This can be given to motorists for road offences, and means they can face penalties including fines, having points docked from their licence or being sent to court for further action.

Police are continuing enquiries with national police liaison officer Paul Bennett, who works at the Motor Insurers Bureau to reduce uninsured driving and increase road safety. They are also carrying out further inquiries with the insurer concerned.

Most Read

‘Nightmare’ of crime ‘plaguing’ Ipswich town centre, club warns

St Stephen's Church Lane Picture: ARCHANT

Families living in caravans and B&Bs for months after huge homeless rise

Kylie Goodyear with her daughter Emmie, son Leo and partner Lawrence Gilbert outside the Kingsley House Hotel, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I was terrified of life. I didn’t leave my house for two years’ - tattooist speaks out about mental health

Molly Garnham is offering to do a free tattoo a month to someone who wants to cover up their self harm scars. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

A12 slip road closed following vehicle fire

Units from Suffolk police have been called to assist fire crews as they tackle the blaze in a car on the A12 near Capel St Mary. Pictures: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Family of missing David Jenkins are ‘in pieces’ as search continues

David Jenkins pictured alongside his grandaughter, Ella-rose. Picture: SAMI WESTON

Most Read

‘Nightmare’ of crime ‘plaguing’ Ipswich town centre, club warns

St Stephen's Church Lane Picture: ARCHANT

Families living in caravans and B&Bs for months after huge homeless rise

Kylie Goodyear with her daughter Emmie, son Leo and partner Lawrence Gilbert outside the Kingsley House Hotel, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I was terrified of life. I didn’t leave my house for two years’ - tattooist speaks out about mental health

Molly Garnham is offering to do a free tattoo a month to someone who wants to cover up their self harm scars. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

A12 slip road closed following vehicle fire

Units from Suffolk police have been called to assist fire crews as they tackle the blaze in a car on the A12 near Capel St Mary. Pictures: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Family of missing David Jenkins are ‘in pieces’ as search continues

David Jenkins pictured alongside his grandaughter, Ella-rose. Picture: SAMI WESTON

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ipswich Town 0-1 Swansea City: Blues improve on Preston display but are beaten at home once again

Trevoh Chalobah and Jay Fulton battle for the ball in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Families living in caravans and B&Bs for months after huge homeless rise

Kylie Goodyear with her daughter Emmie, son Leo and partner Lawrence Gilbert outside the Kingsley House Hotel, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Three grandsons in one go - at least the gingerbread men died smiling

George and Wil's gingerbread men - possibly the victims of a terrible, terrible crime. Picture: LJM

LibDems accuse Ipswich Tories of hypocrisy over housing policy slogan

John Howard is redeveloping the Winerack on Ipswich Waterfront. Picture: ARCHANT

How Suffolk taxpayers’ cash is helping pay for huge £40m Sproughton warehouse

The La Doria warehouse under construction in Sproughton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists