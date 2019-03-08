Police seize car from driver with revoked licence

Police seized a car whose driver had a revoked licence. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A driver with a revoked licence has had their car seized in Ipswich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

#PHQRPU stopped this vehicle in #Ipswich and found that the driver had a revoked #licence needless to say the car #seized and driver issued a #TOR Enquiries on going with @paulbennettMIB and the insurer. #Pc1202 pic.twitter.com/Hlzu2nrqy9 — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) 22 April 2019

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team tweeted on bank holiday Monday, April 22, that police had stopped the vehicle in the town, and had then discovered that the driver's licence had been withdrawn.

The black Audi was then seized and the driver was issued with a traffic offence report (TOR). This can be given to motorists for road offences, and means they can face penalties including fines, having points docked from their licence or being sent to court for further action.

Police are continuing enquiries with national police liaison officer Paul Bennett, who works at the Motor Insurers Bureau to reduce uninsured driving and increase road safety. They are also carrying out further inquiries with the insurer concerned.