Police seize car from driver with revoked licence
PUBLISHED: 16:40 22 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:41 22 April 2019
Archant
A driver with a revoked licence has had their car seized in Ipswich.
Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team tweeted on bank holiday Monday, April 22, that police had stopped the vehicle in the town, and had then discovered that the driver's licence had been withdrawn.
The black Audi was then seized and the driver was issued with a traffic offence report (TOR). This can be given to motorists for road offences, and means they can face penalties including fines, having points docked from their licence or being sent to court for further action.
Police are continuing enquiries with national police liaison officer Paul Bennett, who works at the Motor Insurers Bureau to reduce uninsured driving and increase road safety. They are also carrying out further inquiries with the insurer concerned.