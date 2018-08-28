Police find coolboxes used as seats in Ipswich vehicle

Coolboxes were being used as seats and a total of eight people were found on board a five-seater vehicle when it was stopped by police.

Police stopped the five-seater vehicle in Ipswich last night to discover two people using coolboxes as seats in the back.

Four passengers were also found sharing the back seat which is designed for three people when police pulled them over just before 9pm.

The vehicle was stopped by officers of the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team while they were monitoring various parts of the town on Tuesday, February 5.

The force warns about the ‘fatal four’ offences which leads to people being killed or seriously injured in a collision - talking on a mobile, driving under the influence, speeding and not wearing a seatbelt. A number of the vehicles passengers were found to not be wearing seatbelts, and were therefore in breach of the last offence.

In a tweet the unit said: “Road Casualty Reduction Team stopped this five seater vehicle in Ipswich this evening and found a total of eight on board. To our amazement two persons were sat on coolboxes in the rear and four were sharing a seat designed for three. Driver duly reported. #Fatal4”