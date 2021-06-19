Return of live music to continue with one-day Ipswich festival

Published: 4:00 PM June 19, 2021

MJ Soul will join local rockers Underline the Sky at the Venue16 festival in Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The return of live music is set to continue this summer with a festival at Ipswich's Venue16.

The Tuddenham Road venue, formerly known as Greshams, will host the festival and family fun day on August 8 – with some of the best local talent already on the line-up.

Covering genres from pop to rock and soul to folk, organisers are hoping the day will give a much needed boost to both the artists and the crowd.

Among some of the acts to have signed up so far include MJ Soul, Underline the Sky and DJ Rossi P – who said he can't wait to play to an "incredible crowd" at the venue.

Jamie Lee Smith, CEO of Venue16, said: “The music day is an opportunity for us as a team, and for the community to come together to celebrate anything and everything that has happened over the last 14 months.

"It’s the opportunity to bring local musicians to one of Suffolk’s biggest up and coming venues and to give them an opportunity to share their talents after so many frustrating months out of action.”

Jon Parker, events and technical operator at the venue, said everyone is "really excited" to welcome back crowds.

He said: “We’re delighted to have an an incredible line-up of local talent, as well as a plethora of food offerings, stalls and a family fun fair.

"The whole team are really excited to welcome crowds back to the venue again.”

Tickets, priced at £10 for adults and £5 for children, can be purchased here.