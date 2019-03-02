Sunshine and Showers

Where you can learn CPR for free in Suffolk

02 March, 2019 - 08:00
Lesley Dolphin and Nigel Donkin of the British Heart Foundation launching the new Learn to be a Lifesaver campaign Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Lesley Dolphin and Nigel Donkin of the British Heart Foundation launching the new Learn to be a Lifesaver campaign Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

The first Suffolk venues for our joint Learn to be a Lifesaver campaign – where you can learn CPR for free – have been announced.

The campaign, organised alongside BBC Radio Suffolk, is offering the public the chance to learn the life-saving skills, as well as how to use a defibrillator, for free and has now secured venues in Ipswich, Sudbury, Stowmarket, Lowestoft, Bury St Edmunds, Felixstowe.

More than 450 people have already registered an interest in attending a session but there are plenty more spaces available.

Nigel Donkin, the British Heart Foundation’s Suffolk fundraising manager, said the campaign would give more people in the county the confidence to come to someone’s aid.

He said: “It is about taking away that fear of getting involved – that is such a big element to it.

“People worry they would do it wrong or do not know what they are doing.

“To break down these taboos and barriers is brilliant.

“I think the dramatisation on the television of defibrillation hasn’t helped, with the person’s body lurching in the air when they are shocked.

“In real life it is not quite as dramatic as it is portrayed.

“We have heard some great stories of people that have been saved because someone has stepped in at the right moment.

“But not all of these people have been trained to save lives.

“It is about giving people the confidence to come to someone’s aid.”

Mr Donkin said he would like to see Suffolk lead by example, inspiring the rest of the country to get CPR trained.

“This is just the tip of the iceberg,” he said.

“Hopefully this will inspire more people to learn across the country.

“The survival rate is one in 10 for an out of hospital cardiac event. “It is clear that the more people know CPR and how to use a defibrillator those odds increase dramatically.

“There is a town in Norway for example that, through hard work raising awareness and training people up, has a one in four chance of survival.”

If you would like to attend one of our Learn to be a Lifesaver training events email Suffolk.cpr@bbc.co.uk giving your name, the venue and number of places required.

Mr Donkin said he also offers workplace CPR training for businesses.

Email donkinn@bhf.org.uk for information.

Here’s where you can learn CPR for free in Suffolk

Ipswich - Tuesday, March 5, 7pm-9pm - Fore Street Swimming Pool

Tuesday, March 12, 4pm-5pm - Ransomes Sports Pavilion

Wednesday, March 13 2.30pm-4pm - Whitton Sports Centre

Sudbury - Sunday, March 10 The Curve – Sudbury Sports Centre

Sessions start at 9.15am / 10.15am / 11.15am / 12.15pm and 1.15pm

Stowmarket - Saturday, March 16 - Mid Suffolk Leisure Centre

Sessions start at 9.15am / 10.15am / 11.15am / 12.15pm and 1.15pm

Lowestoft – Sunday March 17 - Waterlane Leisure Centre – Marshall Arts Studio.

Sessions start at: 9.15am / 10.15am / 11.15am / 12.15pm and 1.15pm

Bury St Edmunds - Saturday, March 30 - West Suffolk College Theatre

Sessions start at 9.15am / 10.15am / 11.15am and 12.15pm

Felixstowe – Sunday, April 7 - Brackenbury Sports Centre

Session start at: 9.15am / 10.15am / 11.15am / 12.15pm and 1.15pm

The Ipswich sessions are part of the borough council’s ‘Save a Life scheme’.

For more information, go to their website.

