Man threatened and abused while out with family
PUBLISHED: 11:34 22 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:34 22 November 2019
Archant
Police have called for witnesses to come forward after a man was verbally abused whilst out with his family.
The incident happened in Felixstowe High Street on Friday, November 15 sometime between 1.15pm and 1.30pm.
The victim was walking along the road with his partner and her family when a white male drove up to them and began to make verbal threats.
The group were crossing over Maidstone Road and headed towards Trimley St Mary when the suspect began the abuse.
He then stopped the van and confronted the victim making threats to assault him.
The suspect is described as being in his late 20s or early 30s, around 6ft tall with a stocky build.
He has black hair worn in a short spiked style with tattoos on his body.
At the time he was wearing a white t-shirt and tracksuit bottoms.
Anyone who has knowledge of the incident or knows the individual should contact Felixstowe police, quoting crime number 37/70379/19.