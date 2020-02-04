Two Xbox consoles stolen in Ipswich burglary

Two Xbox consoles were stolen alongside an amount of cash in a burglary in Vernon Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Two Xbox consoles and an amount of money has been stolen from a property in an overnight burglary.

The incident took place sometime between 4pm Monday, February 3 and 8.45am this morning, Tuesday, February 4 at a property in Vernon Street, Ipswich.

Access to the home was gained via an open front skylight window. The offenders then reached down to open a larger window to enter the property.

An untidy search was undertaken and two Xbox games consoles and a quantity of cash was stolen.

The offenders then exited the house via the front door.

Officers are now asking for anyone who may have noticed any unusual activity or who has information about the burglary to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk Police CID South Team 3 on 101 quoting crime reference 37/7237/20.

Alternatively anyone with details can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.