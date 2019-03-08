WATCH: Previously unseen footage of field where Vicky Hall's body was found

The driver of the van then gets out and enters the field, appearing to look around at the ground near the entrance

Police have released previously unseen CCTV footage captured at the entrance to a field where Suffolk teenager Vicky Hall's body was discovered almost 20 years ago.

The second clip shows a group of people with torches going into the field area under the cover of darkness

The footage was released on the 20th anniversary of the 17-year-old's disappearance from Trimley St Mary, after a night out in Felixstowe, on September 19, 1999.

Suffolk Constabulary announced detectives had reopened an inquiry into the A-level student's murder after new information was recently passed by at least two new sources to the cold case investigation team.

Police said the information had provided new hope in bringing Vicky's killer to justice.

Images of clothing and belongings carried by Vicky on the night she vanished were released on Thursday morning, followed by CCTV footage from the entrance to the field in Creeting St Peter, recorded during October 1999 - the month after her body was found.

The first clip shows a van stopping at the field entrance, before reversing and then driving forward to the entrance again and stopping

The first clip shows a van stopping at the field entrance, before reversing and then driving forward to the entrance again and stopping - at which point, the driver gets out and enters the field, appearing to look around at the ground near the entrance point.

The second clip shows a group of people with torches going into the field area under the cover of darkness.

Detective Chief Inspector Caroline Millar, senior investigating officer, said: "Suffolk police has not given up, and will never give up on catching the person or persons responsible for Victoria's murder.

"New information and lines of enquiry that were not previously known to us are being actively pursued by the major investigation team, renewing hope that Victoria's killer will be caught.

Vicky Hall, who was murdered after being abducted from Trimley St Mary Vicky Hall, who was murdered after being abducted from Trimley St Mary

"By reissuing the images of Victoria's clothing and providing the additional information about some of her other belongings, I am hopeful that this may jog someone's memory who could have seen them deposited somewhere.

"I am also extremely keen to trace the people in the CCTV images at the field in Creeting St Peter - I would really like to know who they are and what they were doing there.

"If you provided information in the original inquiry, think back and come forward if there is more you can tell us, or if you did not come forward at the time with information you had, now is the time to do so.

"This was an horrific crime committed against a girl who was two weeks away from celebrating her 18th birthday. Victoria's adult life was just about to begin when she was torn away from her loving family, who have now been without her for a longer time than they had her - no one should have to experience the pain that they have.

Vicky's parents were speaking on the 20th anniversary of her death Picture: RACHEL EDGE Vicky's parents were speaking on the 20th anniversary of her death Picture: RACHEL EDGE

"We now have another opportunity to obtain justice for Victoria and her family. The killer has lived with their guilt for the past 20 years and fresh information could make a significant difference to helping us solve this murder. It is never too late to contact us."

Anyone with information should call 0800 096 1233 (between 8am and 10pm today and tomorrow).

Outside of these hours, and from 10pm onwards on Friday, the number to call is 01473 613513.

You can also provide information online at the Suffolk police portal

Vicky picked up food from the Bodrum Grill House in Undercliff Road West on her way home from Felixstowe Picture: RACHEL EDGE Vicky picked up food from the Bodrum Grill House in Undercliff Road West on her way home from Felixstowe Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Alternatively, contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org.