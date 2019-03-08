E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
New leads generated after Vicky Hall murder case reopened

PUBLISHED: 13:56 20 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:22 20 September 2019

Vicky Hall, who was murdered after being abducted from Trimley St Mary Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

New leads have opened up in the two-decade hunt for a Suffolk teenager's killer - after detectives reopened the case as a live murder inquiry.

Vicky's parents, Graham and Lorinda, joined DCI Caroline Millar (right) on the 20th anniversary of her death Picture: RACHEL EDGEVicky's parents, Graham and Lorinda, joined DCI Caroline Millar (right) on the 20th anniversary of her death Picture: RACHEL EDGE

A detective leading the renewed hunt for Vicky Hall's murderer revealed that an appeal for information on the 20th anniversary of the 17-year-old's disappearance had generated 40 calls.

The long-running mystery was in the hands of cold case investigators until information from at least two new sources was deemed significant enough to put Suffolk's major investigation team on the job.

Police subsequently released previously unseen photos of items similar to those worn and carried by Vicky on the night of her disappearance, close to home in Trimley St Mary, on September 19, 1999.

The force also shared CCTV footage of the entrance to a field in Creeting St Peter, where Vicky's body was discovered five days after she vanished following a night out in Felixstowe.

Vicky disappeared close to her family home in Faulkeners Way Picture: ANDREW HENDRYVicky disappeared close to her family home in Faulkeners Way Picture: ANDREW HENDRY

Detective Chief Inspector Caroline Millar said the appeal had led to 40 calls and generated new lines of enquiry for the team to follow.

"The reopening of this cold case, and the release of details of missing possessions and CCTV footage has generated an excellent response from the public," she said.

"Forty calls have been received, generating new lines of enquiry.

"This was a high profile case at the time, and the fact that new information is still coming forward, even 20 years on, is great news for the investigation and Victoria's family."

Suffolk Constabulary set up a dedicated hotline for information to be reported on 0800 096 1233 until 10pm on Friday, when the number to call would become 01473 613513.

Vicky Hall was last seen alive at 2.30am after saying goodbye to best friend, Gemma Algar, on the corner of Faulkeners Way and Trimley High Road.

Residents reported hearing screams and a car with a noisy exhaust drive off at speed at around the same time.

On Friday, September 24, 1999, Vicky's body was found in a ditch by a dog walker 25 miles away.

Postmortem results failed to establish how the A-level student had died - only showing that she suffered "some degree of asphyxiation".

