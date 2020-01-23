Hunt for Vicky Hall's killer 'very much ongoing', say police

Detectives say the Vicky Hall murder investigation is 'very much ongoing' Picture: FAMILY HANDOUT Archant

A number of lines of inquiry continue to be "actively pursued" in the two-decade hunt for a Suffolk teenager's killer, police have revealed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Vicky's parents Graham and Lorinda Hall with DCI Caroline Millar in September PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE Vicky's parents Graham and Lorinda Hall with DCI Caroline Millar in September PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Detectives reopened the Vicky Hall murder investigation in September last year - 20 years after her body was discovered - after new information was reported to the cold case team.

The information, from at least two new sources, was deemed significant enough for the case to be reopened as a live murder inquiry.

On the 20th anniversary of the 17-year-old's murder, police released previously unseen photos of items similar to those worn and carried by Vicky on the night of her disappearance, close to home in Trimley St Mary, on September 19, 1999.

Suffolk Constabulary also shared CCTV footage of the entrance to a field in Creeting St Peter, where Vicky's body was discovered five days after she vanished following a night out in Felixstowe.

The Grand nightclub in Felixstowe, formerly known as the Band Box. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE The Grand nightclub in Felixstowe, formerly known as the Band Box. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

No new arrests have yet been made.

MORE: New leads generated after Vicky Hall murder case reopened

A spokesman for Suffolk police said "a number of lines of inquiry continue to be actively pursued and the investigation is very much ongoing", but said the force could not provide any further updates at this time.

Detectives previously said last September's anniversary appeal had led to 40 calls and new lines of inquiry for the team to follow up.

Speaking at the time, Detective Chief Inspector Caroline Millar did not divulge details of the new information, but said it would form the main line of inquiry pursued by Suffolk's major investigation team.

Clothing and accessories similar to those worn by Vicky Hall on the night she was last seen, including a black size eight dress with a frilly hem, chunky open-toed size five sandals, a brown tailored jacket and a wooden hair clip Picture: SUPPLIED BY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Clothing and accessories similar to those worn by Vicky Hall on the night she was last seen, including a black size eight dress with a frilly hem, chunky open-toed size five sandals, a brown tailored jacket and a wooden hair clip Picture: SUPPLIED BY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

"It has given us renewed hope that we can get justice for Victoria and her family," she said.

Suffolk Constabulary set up a dedicated hotline for information to be reported during the appeal but the number to call now is 01473 613513.

Vicky Hall was last seen alive at 2.30am after saying goodbye to best friend, Gemma Algar, on the corner of Faulkeners Way and Trimley High Road.

MORE: Police reopen Vicky Hall murder investigation as new lead emerges after 20 years

Residents reported hearing screams and a car with a noisy exhaust drive off at speed at around the same time.

On Friday, September 24, 1999, Vicky's body was found in a ditch by a dog walker 25 miles away.

Post-mortem results failed to establish how Vicky had died - only showing that she suffered "some degree of asphyxiation".