Over 50 calls received after renewed appeal into Victoria Hall murder

Vicky Hall, who was murdered after being abducted from Trimley St Mary Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY Archant

Detectives say they are extremely pleased with the response they received to the renewed appeal for information about the murder of Victoria Hall.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Clothing and accessories similar to those worn by Vicky Hall on the night she was last seen, including a black size eight dress with a frilly hem, chunky open-toed size five sandals, a brown tailored jacket and a wooden hair clip Picture: SUPPLIED BY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Clothing and accessories similar to those worn by Vicky Hall on the night she was last seen, including a black size eight dress with a frilly hem, chunky open-toed size five sandals, a brown tailored jacket and a wooden hair clip Picture: SUPPLIED BY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Suffolk police re-opened the case into the murder of the teenager from Trimley St Mary 20 years ago.

Victoria Hall was 17 when she was last seen alive at around 2.20am on Sunday, September 19 1999 near to the junction of High Road and Faulkeners Way in Trimley St Mary.

She was only yards away from her home.

Suffolk police revealed last week that the case into Victoria's murder had been made live again and was being fully re-investigated by a new team of officers after new information came to light.

Victoria and a friend had spent the night at the Bandbox nightclub in Bent Hill, Felixstowe and left around 1am.

They got some food at the Bodrum Grill in Undercliff Road West before starting the walk home.

Her parents called the police the next morning after discovering that she had not returned home.

Five days later, on Friday September 24, Victoria's naked body was found in a ditch beside a field by a dog walker in Creeting Lane, Creeting St Peter.

Noen of her clothes or possessions have ever been found.

Detective Chief Inspector Caroline Millar, the Senior Investigating Officer, said: "I have been delighted with the response from members of the public since we revealed that Victoria's murder was being reinvestigated.

"In the week since we launched the appeal we have received over 50 calls, many of which have provided us with further new lines of enquiry.

You may also want to watch:

"These are now being actively pursued, alongside the other information we had already received, and other evidence we are uncovering as we methodically review all the existing files and material.

"This was a high-profile case at the time and the fact that people are still coming forward with new information after the passage of 20 years, is great news for the investigation and Victoria's family.

"We would like to thank everyone for their continued support and urge anyone who may have information and has not yet be in touch, to contact us without further delay."

READ MORE: Police reopen Vicky Hall murder investigation as new lead emerges after 20 years

Officers have reissued images of the dress, jacket and shoes that Victoria had been wearing the last time she was seen as well as details of a wooden hair slider that had not previously been released.

A CCTV clip, captured at the entrance to the field in Creeting St Peter a month after her body was found, was also issued for the first time.

The first clip showed a van stopping at the entrance of a field, before it reversed and then drove forward to the entrance again.

The van then stops with the driver getting out and entering the field before appearing to look around at the ground near the entrance.

A second clip shows a group of people with torches going into the field area under the cover of darkness.

Anyone with information should contact the Major Investigation Team, either online or by calling the incident room direct on 01473 613513 and quoting Operation Avon.

READ MORE: New leads generated after Vicky Hall murder case reopened