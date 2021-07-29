Victoria Hall murder suspect released pending further enquiries by police

Published: 4:47 PM July 29, 2021

A man who was arrested on suspicion of murdering a Suffolk teenager more than 20 years ago has been released pending further enquiries by police.

Police arrested the suspect on Wednesday (July 28) in connection with the murder of Victoria Hall back in 1999, when she was found naked in a ditch beside a field by a dog walker in Creeting Lane, Creeting St Peter.

A spokesperson for Suffolk police, said: "As a result of the work that has been ongoing for the past two years, officers arrested a man on suspicion of murder yesterday morning, Wednesday 28 July.

"He was taken into police custody for questioning and has now been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

"This individual is not someone who had previously been arrested as part of this inquiry.

"Victoria’s family continue to be regularly updated regarding the investigation and are being supported by specialist trained officers."

Earlier today, police were granted more time to question the suspect.

Victoria Hall was last seen alive in the early hours of Sunday, September 19, 1999 in High Road, Trimley.

She had left home the previous evening for a night out with a friend at Felixstowe's Bandbox nightclub. They parted company just yards away from Victoria's home at 2.20am.

When Victoria’s parents woke up that morning and discovered she had not returned, the police were called and a missing person inquiry started.

Her body was discovered five days later.

The case, which has remained unsolved for more than two decades, was reopened in 2019 after new information about the murder came to light.



