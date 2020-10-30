Family behind Victoria’s Bakery opens new cafe

Victoria Haddoch runs the bakery with her brother and parents. Picture: VICTORIA'S BAKERY Archant

A beloved independent bakery has opened a new cafe at one of their popular shops, serving freshly baked goods to eat in or take away.

Some of the delicious treats on offer at the new Pit Stop cafe at Victoria's Bakery in Ipswich. Picture: VICTORIA'S BAKERY Some of the delicious treats on offer at the new Pit Stop cafe at Victoria's Bakery in Ipswich. Picture: VICTORIA'S BAKERY

Victoria’s Bakery has three shops across Ipswich; a shop and bakery in Woodbridge Road, a shop in Hawthorn Drive and a new cafe in Felixstowe Road.

The family-owned bake shop is fronted by Victoria Haddoch, while her brother Steven runs the bakery and parents Mr and Mrs Willis own the company.

The Pit Stop cafe in Felixstowe Road opened its doors on Thursday, October 29, after months of preparation and hard work.

Mrs Haddoch said though the cafe had only been open for two days, she had already been flooded with compliments from customers.

The Pit Stop cafe opened at Victoria's Bakery on Thursday, October 29, in Felixstowe Road, Ipswich. Picture: VICTORIA'S BAKERY The Pit Stop cafe opened at Victoria's Bakery on Thursday, October 29, in Felixstowe Road, Ipswich. Picture: VICTORIA'S BAKERY

“It’s not a big space but it’s really clean, quiet and spaced out to provide people with a nice place to stop and eat on their travels,” she said.

“We have been quite encouraged by customers over lockdown as I think it has made people rethink how they do their shopping.

“More people are using their local shops and heading to the butcher and baker instead of just going to a supermarket.

“There have been ups and downs but on the whole we have stayed positive, it’s all thanks to our customers though as we just wouldn’t survive without them.”

There was no big fanfare when the cafe opened this week, with just a few balloons marking the occasion, however Mrs Haddoch is pleased to see the cafe doing well so soon.

She added: “Running a bakery is hard and the hours are long, unsociable.

“We grew up with it and it’s all of the family who have made it work – you can’t do it all yourself so it’s nice seeing it grow.”

The cafe is open between 7am and 5.30pm and The Pit Stop offers breakfasts, afternoon tea and a daily specials board.

A selection of Halloween treats are currently on offer at the cafe, including cookies in the shape of bats, pumpkins and ghosts.

This is in addition to the staple loaves and pastries the bakery is so well known for.

The bakery chain sadly closed the doors of two of its branches - in Tackett Street and Norwich Road - in 2019 after many years of service, prompting an outpouring of support from loyal customers.

