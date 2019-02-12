Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school
Gallery

Days Gone By - The history of the Ragged School in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 12:16 19 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:25 19 February 2019

Work in May 1984 to move the frontage of the former Ragged School building back so that Waterworks Street could be widened. Picture: OWEN HINES

Work in May 1984 to move the frontage of the former Ragged School building back so that Waterworks Street could be widened. Picture: OWEN HINES

Archant

Local history enthusiast David Kindred has shared pictures and his knowledge of the former Victorian Ragged School on Waterworks Street.

The same view of Waterworks Street, Ipswich now. Picture: DAVID KINDREDThe same view of Waterworks Street, Ipswich now. Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Every day hundreds of vehicles use Waterworks Street, Ipswich, as part of the town’s gyratory traffic system.

Few drivers notice the small building that was once home to a school.

With Victorian bluntness the Ragged School was founded in 1849 for children: “Too poor, too ragged, too filthy, too ignorant, for ordinary instruction.”

The sign on the front of the Ragged School building in Waterworks Street, Ipswich. Picture: DAVID KINDREDThe sign on the front of the Ragged School building in Waterworks Street, Ipswich. Picture: DAVID KINDRED

The school was first in St Clements Church Lane, it was established by Richard Dykes Alexander, a local wealthy banker and philanthropist.

The St Clement’s and Rope Walk areas of Ipswich was then packed with tiny poor housing with a high rate of crime and unemployment.

The school later moved to the Waterworks Street building. When the Ipswich School Board started in 1871 the Waterworks Street building became Waterworks Street Infants.

The move of the Ragged School frontage attracted a lot of attention on May 1984. Picture: OWEN HINESThe move of the Ragged School frontage attracted a lot of attention on May 1984. Picture: OWEN HINES

When plans were made to make Waterworks Street wider for traffic in the mid 1980s the frontage of school building was moved back several feet to save this important part of Ipswich’s education history.

It was not only the Victorians who were tactless when naming schools and organisations. In the 1920s there was a building at 253 Ranelagh Road, Ipswich, called “Home for Feeble Minded Girls” with Miss Lincoln as Matron. This building is now gone and a McDonalds drive through restaurant, close to the junction with London Road, is there.

Do you have memories you would like to share with readers? If so send an email here.

Were you among those who watched the Ragged School building frontal being moved back to widen Waterworks Street, Ipswich, in May 1984? Picture: OWEN HINESWere you among those who watched the Ragged School building frontal being moved back to widen Waterworks Street, Ipswich, in May 1984? Picture: OWEN HINES

The picture below shows the sorry state of the children at the Ipswich Ragged School, it gives some idea of life close to the Ipswich town centre in the Victorian period.

It was said at the time that parts of Ipswich had a “Class of boys and girls who were prevented, either by their debased condition, by the worthlessness or criminality of their parents, or the tattered state of their garments, from receiving instruction from any previous school”

 The photograph taken around 1859 is one of a set of photographs taken by Richard Dykes Alexander, a pioneer of photography in Ipswich. His photographs are now stored at the Suffolk Record Office, reference K420.

Kindred 19 February 19_ (10)Kindred 19 February 19_ (10)

Similarly the next picture shows a sad looking bunch of boys at the Ragged School in 1859 has one boy with an injured arm and one in bare feet. 

With them is Joshua Newman who taught at the school for nineteen years with his wife Deborah.

In 1859 Mr Newman had 135 pupils. Picture by Richard Dykes Alexander, courtesy of the Suffolk Record Office, reference K420.

Kindred 19 February 19_ (3)Kindred 19 February 19_ (3)

Pictured here is George Newman with a group of Ragged School boys in 1859.

The pupils were reported to be unmanageable, unruly and insubordinate. Then there was no state or compulsory education; parents who could afford a private education for their children sent them to a fee-paying grammar school. Christian religions opened schools for a select few from their own parish, but most young people went without education. Picture by Richard Dykes Alexander courtesy of the Suffolk Record Office, reference K420.

Kindred 19 February 19_ (13)Kindred 19 February 19_ (13)

Engineers and builders on site as the Ragged School building was inched back in May 1984. Picture: OWEN HINESEngineers and builders on site as the Ragged School building was inched back in May 1984. Picture: OWEN HINES

Engineers and builders on site as the Ragged School building was inched back in May 1984. Picture: OWEN HINESEngineers and builders on site as the Ragged School building was inched back in May 1984. Picture: OWEN HINES

Deborah Newman with a group of girls at the Ragged School, Ipswich, in 1859. Picture by Richard Dykes Alexander courtesy of the Suffolk Record Office, reference K420.Deborah Newman with a group of girls at the Ragged School, Ipswich, in 1859. Picture by Richard Dykes Alexander courtesy of the Suffolk Record Office, reference K420.

New premises for the Ragged School were built in Bond Street, within sight of the Waterworks Street building, with foundation stones laid in November 1900. This is the building as it looks now. Picture: DAVID KINDREDNew premises for the Ragged School were built in Bond Street, within sight of the Waterworks Street building, with foundation stones laid in November 1900. This is the building as it looks now. Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Children were taught to read and write. Lessons were given in carpentry and cutting and chopping firewood. Picture by Richard Dykes Alexander courtesy of the Suffolk Record Office, reference K420.Children were taught to read and write. Lessons were given in carpentry and cutting and chopping firewood. Picture by Richard Dykes Alexander courtesy of the Suffolk Record Office, reference K420.

These Ragged School pupils appear to be making rag rugs under the watchful eye of teacher George Newman. Picture by Richard Dykes Alexander courtesy of the Suffolk Record Office, reference K420.These Ragged School pupils appear to be making rag rugs under the watchful eye of teacher George Newman. Picture by Richard Dykes Alexander courtesy of the Suffolk Record Office, reference K420.

The Ragged School building in April 1984 as preparations were made to move the frontage of the building back several feet.This Waterworks Street building was still listed in the 1930s as the Industrial Ragged Sunday School. Picture: RUSSELL WHIPPSThe Ragged School building in April 1984 as preparations were made to move the frontage of the building back several feet.This Waterworks Street building was still listed in the 1930s as the Industrial Ragged Sunday School. Picture: RUSSELL WHIPPS

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man arrested after three-hour stand-off with armed police

Police have closed Springhurst Close in Ipswich, because of the on-going incident Picture: ARCHANT

Road closure details updated as highways bosses apologise for ‘miscommunication’

Details of an Ipswich road closure have been updated. Picture: ARCHANT

Family launch pop-up shop to find new home for grandmother’s huge designer clothes collection

Phil Wix with his daughter Georgia and grandchildren Morgan and Bailey. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

New chicken restaurant set to open soon in Ipswich town centre

Mohammed Ali outside the Shawarma bistro, which is due to open soon in Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: JUDY RIMMER

Man arrested after three-hour stand-off with armed police

Police have closed Springhurst Close in Ipswich, because of the on-going incident Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Family risk losing home after shoddy extension had to be rebuilt - costing £34,000

#includeImage($article, 225)

Air ambulance called to two-vehicle car crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘We are well-equipped’ - caravan park’s message to customers after severe coastal erosion

#includeImage($article, 225)

First homes in £85m Norwich scheme could be finished by spring - as riverside plaza inches closer

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich woman banned from cafe for a year

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Popular Kesgrave man Paul Moore ‘drowned after taking cocaine’, inquest hears

The body of missing Kesgrave dad Paul Moore was found on the banks of the River Orwell Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

‘Agents are a drain on the game’ - Chambers trying to advise Town’s young talents

Luke Chambers is out of contract at the end of this season, though the club do have an option to extend his deal by a further 12 months. Photo: Pagepix

‘Our time has come’ - how can the rising popularity of dance help attract businesses to Ipswich?

Brendan Keaney, chief executive of DanceEast Picture Sonya Duncan

“It’s not very British to condemn Shamima Begum without a trial”

We shouldn't mete out justice from behind our phones, desktops and tablets, says James Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

When is Shrove Tuesday 2019 and what’s your favourite pancake flavour?

Delicious pancakes - but which topping is best? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists