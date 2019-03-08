The Victorian school house which could be yours for a spare £1million

Kings Park House on Felixstowe Road, Ipswich is on the market for £1,150,000 and is an old Victorian era school house. Picture: YOPA YOPA

If you've got a spare £1million, this sweeping Victorian property set off Nacton Heath, Ipswich could be yours.

The grand staircase of the main house is Canadian oak and creates an impressive first impression when walking in the door. Picture: YOPA The grand staircase of the main house is Canadian oak and creates an impressive first impression when walking in the door. Picture: YOPA

Kings Park House in Felixstowe Road is set in a lush 1.5acres of beautiful garden, boasting a detached three bed coach house ripe for holiday rental or live in staff.

The main residence was originally a school house and is split into two sections of Kings and Queens Park House, dating back to the 19th century.

The tree-lined shingle driveway has space for over ten vehicles and is shared by the main house and coach house, whilst there is planning permission to convert the cabin into a triple cart lodge.

One of the several reception rooms in Kings Park House. Picture: YOPA One of the several reception rooms in Kings Park House. Picture: YOPA

The house is tastefully fitted with luxurious trappings such as Georgian windows, bespoke fireplaces, vaulted timber ceilings and a grand Canadian Oak staircase.

There are multiple reception rooms, five bedrooms, four en-suite bathrooms and a large open plan kitchen dining room, all with under floor heating and perfect for hosting guests.

The property was recently restored by the seller and is located close to the A12/14 for convenient travel and is expected to go to second home owners from the London area.

It is on the market with YOPA for £1.15m.