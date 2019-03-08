E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

The Victorian school house which could be yours for a spare £1million

PUBLISHED: 11:46 07 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:46 07 October 2019

Kings Park House on Felixstowe Road, Ipswich is on the market for £1,150,000 and is an old Victorian era school house. Picture: YOPA

Kings Park House on Felixstowe Road, Ipswich is on the market for £1,150,000 and is an old Victorian era school house. Picture: YOPA

YOPA

If you've got a spare £1million, this sweeping Victorian property set off Nacton Heath, Ipswich could be yours.

The grand staircase of the main house is Canadian oak and creates an impressive first impression when walking in the door. Picture: YOPAThe grand staircase of the main house is Canadian oak and creates an impressive first impression when walking in the door. Picture: YOPA

Kings Park House in Felixstowe Road is set in a lush 1.5acres of beautiful garden, boasting a detached three bed coach house ripe for holiday rental or live in staff.

The main residence was originally a school house and is split into two sections of Kings and Queens Park House, dating back to the 19th century.

You may also want to watch:

The tree-lined shingle driveway has space for over ten vehicles and is shared by the main house and coach house, whilst there is planning permission to convert the cabin into a triple cart lodge.

One of the several reception rooms in Kings Park House. Picture: YOPAOne of the several reception rooms in Kings Park House. Picture: YOPA

The house is tastefully fitted with luxurious trappings such as Georgian windows, bespoke fireplaces, vaulted timber ceilings and a grand Canadian Oak staircase.

There are multiple reception rooms, five bedrooms, four en-suite bathrooms and a large open plan kitchen dining room, all with under floor heating and perfect for hosting guests.

The property was recently restored by the seller and is located close to the A12/14 for convenient travel and is expected to go to second home owners from the London area.

It is on the market with YOPA for £1.15m.

Most Read

Two air ambulances called to crash between lorry and car on busy road

Two air ambulances have responded to a crash between a lorry and a car in Creeting St Mary. Picture: EAAA

‘Truly awful’ - anger as sewage swamps gardens after flash floods

The flooding in Church Lane, Felixstowe. Picture: ELIZABETH BROWN

Date confirmed for Ipswich Christmas lights switch-on

The new-look Cornhill was the backdrop for last year's festive lights switch on Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

Flood warnings remain in parts of Suffolk with more rain expected

Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called to the flooding in Aldeburgh High Street Picture: JAYNE DALE

Land in Suffolk village with permission for 50 homes goes up for sale

Land at Thurmans Lane is currently up for sale. It has planning permission for 50 homes Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Two air ambulances called to crash between lorry and car on busy road

Two air ambulances have responded to a crash between a lorry and a car in Creeting St Mary. Picture: EAAA

‘Truly awful’ - anger as sewage swamps gardens after flash floods

The flooding in Church Lane, Felixstowe. Picture: ELIZABETH BROWN

Date confirmed for Ipswich Christmas lights switch-on

The new-look Cornhill was the backdrop for last year's festive lights switch on Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

Flood warnings remain in parts of Suffolk with more rain expected

Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called to the flooding in Aldeburgh High Street Picture: JAYNE DALE

Land in Suffolk village with permission for 50 homes goes up for sale

Land at Thurmans Lane is currently up for sale. It has planning permission for 50 homes Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Two air ambulances called to crash between lorry and car on busy road

Two air ambulances have responded to a crash between a lorry and a car in Creeting St Mary. Picture: EAAA

‘Dreams do come true’ – How businessman saved Barham Lakes

Simon Marsh and Martin Wincote with fisherman Andrew Arben at The Barham Lakes in Great Blakenham. Photo: Professional Images/@ProfImages.

Non-League Podcast: Review of the weekend’s action... And it wasn’t good news for many clubs

Needham hit the bar Photo: BEN POOLEY

Coventry away clash moved back to the Saturday

Coventry City are playing all their home games at St Andrew's this season. Photo: PA

The Victorian school house which could be yours for a spare £1million

Kings Park House on Felixstowe Road, Ipswich is on the market for £1,150,000 and is an old Victorian era school house. Picture: YOPA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists