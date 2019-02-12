Video

Did you watch the Cliff Quay power station chimneys get demolished?

Each chimney from Cliff Quay power station falling gradually as they are demolished in 1994 Picture: ARCHANT Archant

In 1994 hundreds of people gathered to watch the final stage of demolition of a famous Ipswich landmark.

The power station was built in 1949 and dominated Cliff Quay for decades after the second World War.

It had a functional, utilitarian appearance – but still became a familiar landmark on the bank of the River Orwell.

In 1982, a devastating fire hit the station resulting in it never generating electricity again.

It was then decommissioned in 1985 but the chimneys remained.

During the 50s, 60s, and 70s, the power station was a vital link in the nation’s electricity supply chain – although the nuclear revolution in the 1960s and 1970s made town and city centre stations like Cliff Quay increasingly unpopular.

Watch the demolishing of the chimneys for yourself by viewing the video above which was captured by Andy Welham.

