First look inside shop of Sheeran’s favourite brand Hoax

PUBLISHED: 12:21 16 November 2019

The Hoax team outside the new shop in Ipswich. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

SOPHIE BARNETT

The brand has been worn on stage at Glastonbury by none other than Ed Sheeran and now Hoax has returned to the streets of Ipswich with a pop-up shop.

The Hoax team ready for the big opening at the Ipswich Buttermarket. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETTThe Hoax team ready for the big opening at the Ipswich Buttermarket. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Hoax, an independent skating and surf clothing company based here in Suffolk, has opened its very own shop to celebrate its new autumn winter product launch in the heart of Ipswich.

Jason Carter, the man behind the re-birth of the Suffolk based brand, says he is excited to be back in the town with the new physical shop.

He said: "It's great, obviously Hoax used to have a presence in the streets of Ipswich many years ago so it's good to be able to come back."

His son Archie, who works primarily on the business' development, said customers should look out for the new limited edition pieces on offer, as they won't be available online.

Inside the Hoax store, which is supported by the brand ambassador Ed Sheeran. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETTInside the Hoax store, which is supported by the brand ambassador Ed Sheeran. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

"We are actually doing a new product launch here today, we are bringing out a rugby shirt for the first time, some new sweatshirts, a hoody and some really wintery items as well."

By purchasing an item in store fans of Ed Sheeran - the brand's ambassador - will have the chance to win a skateboard signed by the superstar.

Read more: Get your hands on a skateboard signed by Ed Sheeran

The store will be open over the next eight weeks in hope of recreating the success of its pop-up Ed Sheeran shop over the August bank holiday weekend.

It is located just next door to the summer pop-up shop, in the former Riley and Riley jewellers.

Read more: Sheer-an mayhem as fans queue for hours to enter pop up shop

