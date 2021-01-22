Video

Published: 5:06 PM January 22, 2021 Updated: 5:34 PM January 22, 2021

This video was taken in the Morrisons car park in Ipswich after a car caught fire this morning - Credit: Bryan Bett

Striking video footage has captured the moment firefighters tackled a car engulfed by an inferno of flames in a Morrisons car park.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue was called to the store car park in Sproughton Road at 10.47am on Friday, after receiving reports a car had caught fire.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "On arrival, the crew found one car well alight.

"Two firefighters in breathing apparatus quickly extinguished the fire and a stop to the incident was called at 11.11am."

Suffolk police are investigating the cause of the fire after attending the scene, and said no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

A passer-by managed to capture the incident on camera and the video footage shows smoke pouring off the vehicle as long tongues of flame spit from the underneath of the car.

Firefighters can be seen using hose reels to put out the raging flames, with the Morrisons supermarket sign clearly visible in the background.