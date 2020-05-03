Video

WATCH: Adorable video captures family of foxes playing in Ipswich garden

The family of foxes were filmed playing in a garden in the Stoke area of Ipswich. Picture: ADAM SADLER ADAM SADLER

A man in Ipswich was taken by surprise when a fox and her five cubs were seen playing together in his garden.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The family of foxes were filmed playing in a garden in the Stoke area of Ipswich. Picture: ADAM SADLER The family of foxes were filmed playing in a garden in the Stoke area of Ipswich. Picture: ADAM SADLER

Adam Sadler captured the heartwarming moment on video from his home in the Stoke Park area of Ipswich.

He shared the video on his Facebook page four days ago and has since had more than 3,000 people sharing the cute encounter, attracting more than 2,000 comments.

The video has been viewed more than 108,000 times, with people loving the adorable scene which sees the five cubs playfully tumbling and rolling around in the grass.

Speaking of the video, Adam said: “It was just a really welcome surprise and I felt quite lucky to witness this moment.

“I am also glad that others seem to be enjoying it too, it seems to be cheering people up.”

The cubs can be seen playfully biting each other and rolling around, before following the vixen out of the garden through a gap underneath the fence.

Tom Reed commented: “Look how cute they are.”

While Hannah-Mae Crane added: “If I saw this in my garden, I’d most certainly pass out with excitement.”

Have you spotted any animals out during the lockdown period in places you wouldn’t usually see them? Send your photos and videos here.