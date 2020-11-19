E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
WATCH: Ipswich Christmas lights switched on in virtual ceremony

PUBLISHED: 17:15 19 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:18 19 November 2020

The Christmas lights have been switched on

The Christmas lights have been switched on "virtually" by Ipswich mayor Jan Parry. Picture: IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL

IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL

A video showing the Ipswich Christmas lights being switched on has been shared to kick-start the festive season.

The “virtual” light-up ceremony was performed by mayor Jan Parry, who illuminated the town centre with the stunning Christmas lights with the touch of her iPad at home.

The video, released by Ipswich Borough Council, replaces the traditional lights switch-on which happens every year on the steps of the Town Hall – but has sadly been cancelled by coronavirus.

MORE: How you can watch virtual Christmas lights switch-ons in Suffolk

In the video, which has the Jingle Bells song running through the background, Jan Parry said: “It’s time to bring Christmas to Ipswich. I have Donner and Blitzen here to help me, and now we’ll do the countdown.”

The video then countdowns from five to one, before cutting away to show the various displays lighting up different parts of the town centre. From the Town Hall and the famous Christmas tree, to the waterfront and the high street, it’s a great way to sit and watch Christmas come to Ipswich from the comfort of your own home.

