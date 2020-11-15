Watch as spectacular 50ft Christmas tree is installed on the Cornhill in Ipswich

The Christmas tree is installed on the Cornhill in Ipswich Picture: Brad Jones

Work got under way today on installing a spectacular, traditional Christmas tree on the Cornhill in Ipswich.

The tree arrived at the Cornhill on Sunday afternoon Picture: Brad Jones

The huge, 50ft tree arrived at about 2pm, with a team of workers going through the careful process of lifting it into place.

But there will be a wait until it is unfurled and displayed in its full glory – with lights expected to be added in the next few days.

The town centre is currently quiet, with most shops closed because of the second national coronavirus lockdown, but it will be hoped Ipswich can emerge from that in early December without any more restrictions – bringing more people back into the town centre to admire it at its festive finest.

A traditional tree returned to the Cornhill in 2017, after several years of the ‘bauble’ tree, which now stands outside the University of Suffolk on the waterfront.

The Christmas tree is installed on the Cornhill in Ipswich Picture: Brad Jones

The modern bauble design, which made its debut on the Cornhill in 2012, divided opinion – supporters admired its artistic expression, traditionalists disliked change.

But many believe it’s new home outside the university is a better setting for it – and in a poll of readers in 2017, 90% backed the return of a traditional tree to the Cornhill.

Having spent the last hour or so watching this 50 footer being put up in Ipswich, I've concluded that it's very therapeutic seeing Xmas trees installed. Well done to all ⁦@IpswichBID⁩ businesses, you've done it again....lights on next week pic.twitter.com/ehwOVbpcD4 — Paul Clement (@pclement_place) November 15, 2020