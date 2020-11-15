E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Watch as spectacular 50ft Christmas tree is installed on the Cornhill in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 18:08 15 November 2020 | UPDATED: 18:26 15 November 2020

The Christmas tree is installed on the Cornhill in Ipswich Picture: Brad Jones

Work got under way today on installing a spectacular, traditional Christmas tree on the Cornhill in Ipswich.

The huge, 50ft tree arrived at about 2pm, with a team of workers going through the careful process of lifting it into place.

But there will be a wait until it is unfurled and displayed in its full glory – with lights expected to be added in the next few days.

The town centre is currently quiet, with most shops closed because of the second national coronavirus lockdown, but it will be hoped Ipswich can emerge from that in early December without any more restrictions – bringing more people back into the town centre to admire it at its festive finest.

A traditional tree returned to the Cornhill in 2017, after several years of the ‘bauble’ tree, which now stands outside the University of Suffolk on the waterfront.

The modern bauble design, which made its debut on the Cornhill in 2012, divided opinion – supporters admired its artistic expression, traditionalists disliked change.

But many believe it’s new home outside the university is a better setting for it – and in a poll of readers in 2017, 90% backed the return of a traditional tree to the Cornhill.

