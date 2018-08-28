Snow

max temp: 2°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

Video

WATCH: The snow falling at Felixstowe docks

PUBLISHED: 12:49 24 January 2019

Watch the snowy video of Felixstowe docks. Picture: STEPHEN SQUIRRELL

We have been anticipating snow for weeks but flurries have finally fallen in Ipswich, Hadleigh, Raydon and Felixstowe.

Twitter user Richietdj has shared his videos of snow falling at Felixstowe docks.

The video shows snowflakes plummeting with containers in the background.

Staff at Le Tour Cafe in Ipswich also used social media to express their excitement of the snow.

They posted a video of themselves enjoying the short-lived flurry.

According to Weatherquest snow was only forecasted for the morning so we shouldn’t see anymore today.

Speaking earlier today Adam Dury, from Weatherquest, said: “Temperatures will slowly go above freezing and by the afternoon it should be around 2C-3C with intervals of sun but overall it will be a cloudy day.”

Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing tomorrow with mist, fog, and rain expected first thing. Spots of rain are then predicted throughout the day.

If you do catch a glimpse of some now make sure you email your pictures here.

