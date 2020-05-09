Video

WATCH: Kesgrave student’s musical tribute to VE day heroes

Grace Harman from Kesgrave in Suffolk, playing the Last Post to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day Picture: Twitter @musician_grace/PA Wire

An A-level student from Kesgrave joined trumpeters and buglers up and down the country marking the 75th anniversary of VE day.

Grace Harman, 17, played The Last Post to mark the day, which commemorated the end of the Second World War in Europe.

She has been playing to people in her street alongside her brother since lockdown began, and told the PA news agency yesterday’s rendition was important to her to “pay homage to all the people who sacrificed”.

“I knew VE day was going to be very poignant and a lot of people have been turning to music,” she added.

The 17-year-old said the unique situation in the world added an extra layer of resonance to the music, calling it “especially poignant”.

She said: “It’s so still.

“For the trumpet, the part is quite challenging.

“When you master it and you get the notes perfectly, it really does it justice.”

She and brother James, 15, are both aspiring professional musicians – he plays the drums.

“We have been playing two songs each Thursday during the 8pm clap for our carers and it has created a real party atmosphere, people singing and dancing,” she told this newspaper.

“It has been quite a task putting the full drum kit outside – and everyone has been loving it.

“And yesterday we performed a mix of classic wartime hits and modern day songs which the community loved.”

Despite the lockdown, people across the region people were determined to mark VE Day in their own way.

Several Suffolk families celebrated the sun-soaked VE Day anniversary at home.