Village playground reopened following £80,000 update

A village playground has reopened to the public after a £80,000 upgrade to install brand new facilities for all young people to enjoy.

The Claydon and Barham Recreation Ground Committee revealed the upgraded play park in an opening ceremony on Saturday, September 3.

Peter Avis, chairman of the committee, said: "I am incredibly grateful for the hard work and dedication the committee have put into raising the funds and improving the site to give our community a space they deserve.

"Much of the work carried out is unseen and I am proud that the local young people will now have equipment and a space for them to enjoy for many years to come."

Input was first sought from residents of Claydon, Barham and the surrounding villages in February 2020 and a formal survey was conducted in August of the same year.

Two of the items introduced have been created with accessibility and inclusivity in mind and the committee is hoping for future opportunities and funds to expand this.

The project is estimated to have cost around £80,000, consisting of multiple grants from not-for-profit funding organisations and local councillors.

The committee was awarded a £40,000 grant from the Suez Communities Trust, an organisation aiming to make lasting improvements to community life and the natural environment.

A further £17,038 was given by Viridor Credits Environmental Company, as part of their commitment to supporting projects in the local community.

Additionally, Claydon Parish Council provided the committee with £8,000, further to their uplift of the original playground equipment earlier in the year.

An extra £2,000 each was given by district councillor John Whitehead and county councillor Chris Chambers from their locality budgets.

The Claydon and Barham Recreation Ground Committee also received several smaller grants and donations from members of the community.