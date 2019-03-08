Delay likely for country park at Foxhall Road landfill site – here’s when to expect it

Plans to establish a country park at Foxhall Road landfill site near Ipswich are set to be pushed back for at least another 17 years it has emerged.

In 2007, plans were voiced by Suffolk County Council to use the land as a country park, once landfilling was complete.

That was expected to be by 2024, but a consultation has been launched requesting an extension of landfill work to 2034.

Specifically, it surrounds an asphalt area of land currently used for plant machinery which has planning permission for landfill use, but does not become available until 2028.

Fill rates of 150,000 tonnes a year indicate that will be used up by 2034, which coupled with the required two years for the ground to settle means the earliest a country park can be established there is 2036.

Conservative councillor Paul West, cabinet member for Ipswich, communities and waste, stressed that it was not planning to increase the amount of waste in landfill but only extending the time frame.

He said: “The extension has been requested because the waste market has changed since the planning permission was granted.

“We now landfill very little in Suffolk which is a cause for celebration.

“Previous generations would have been looking for new landfill sites – that is not the case here.

“So, the extension reflects the current reality. There won’t be anything landfilled that is currently recycled or that goes to Great Blakenham’s energy from waste plant.

“It is more than likely to just be soil.”

A spokesman from Viridor which has submitted the plans, said: “The unfilled, eastern part of the Foxhall Landfill Site is presently occupied by an asphalt plant and, in 2018, Suffolk Coastal District Council granted two planning permissions, firstly, for an extension of time to allow the continued operation of the asphalt plant and, secondly, for the retention of infrastructure associated with the operation of the asphalt plant and for the stockpiling of materials.

“Both planning permissions were approved for a limited period expiring on December 31 2027.

“The granting of planning permissions prevents that part of the Landfill Site that is occupied by the asphalt plant from being used for the tipping of waste until after 2027, since the land will not become available until the beginning of 2028.”

Andrew Stringer, leader of the Liberal Democrat, Green and Independent group, said: “It is curious that we are extending the life of a landfill site when we were told the Blakenham Incinerator would put an end to landfill.”

However, a county council spokesman confirmed that all household rubbish collected by district and borough councils was incinerated, with the landfill expected to be used for non-hazardous commercial and industrial waste.