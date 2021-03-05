News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Ipswich Star > News

Resort set to have purpose-built visitor information centre

Author Picture Icon

Richard Cornwell

Published: 7:00 PM March 5, 2021   
Felixstowe is to get a new purpose-built visitor information centre

Children enjoying the hot weather in Felixstowe - a new purpose-built visitor information centre will help people find out more about what the resort has to offer - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Visitors to Felixstowe will be able to find out more about the resort and its attractions when a purpose-built information centre opens later this year.

Visit Felixstowe said the new facility will be built just along from the current TIC beach hut, closer to Felixstowe Pier.

The current popular hut opened in 2016 and now welcomes around 10,000 visitors a year.

Official opening of beach huts on Felixstowe seafront to act as Tourist Information Points

Official opening of the Visit Felixstowe TIC beach huts on Felixstowe seafront back in 1916 following the closure of the town's Tourist Information Centre and protests from the public. Helen Greengrass, Stephen Rampley councillor Andy Smith and Claire Baker of Felixstowe Forward - Credit: LUCY TAYLOR

It is manned by over 40 volunteers, known as Visit Felixstowe Ambassadors, who offer a wealth of knowledge and expert advice to visitors. 

It opens all year round, seven days a week if weather allows, and volunteers provide leaflets and maps on attractions, places to stay, eat and shop, transport links and events.

You may also want to watch:

The new Visit Felixstowe Visitor Information Centre will be fully accessible, with more space and electricity so it can be utilised for many more things including into the evening.

Clare Baker, from Felixstowe Forward, said: "We are so excited about this new permanent facility which will allow us to offer all the current services, but also lots more room to include more displays and useful information.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Arrogant' man bullied woman into sending intimate photos
  2. 2 New businesses set for former Ipswich sugar beet site
  3. 3 Man dies following collision on A12
  1. 4 Ipswich man denies rape of a child and will face trial
  2. 5 Heartbreak for owners as puppy Storm loses battle for life
  3. 6 County lines drug dealer is jailed for eight years
  4. 7 Police urge public to stick to the rules this weekend before first changes next week
  5. 8 New 60-acre logistics park set to create 1,500 new jobs
  6. 9 Will you stand in silence to honour Covid victims on Friday night?
  7. 10 Horse found abandoned in field so over-bred rescuers thought she was a cow

"Our fantastic band of VF Ambassadors love to share and provide visitors with the most up-to-date knowledge and advice so that visitors can make the most of their time enjoying Visit Felixstowe."

Norfolk & Suffolk Tourism Awards
Felixstowe News
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Natashia Younger-Watson and her daughter Megan

Investigations | Special Report

'My Megan was failed by the system': Teen's mum wants rape case re-opened

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Storm the border collie puppy from Martlesham Heath, Suffolk

Pets

Plea to help puppy owners faced with £8k vet's bill

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon
Well established resturant The Table in Woodbridge is closing Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Popular Woodbridge restaurant set to close

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
The vehicles collided on the B1113 near Stowmarket

Man taken to hospital with serious leg injuries following collision

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus