Resort set to have purpose-built visitor information centre

Published: 7:00 PM March 5, 2021

Children enjoying the hot weather in Felixstowe - a new purpose-built visitor information centre will help people find out more about what the resort has to offer - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Visitors to Felixstowe will be able to find out more about the resort and its attractions when a purpose-built information centre opens later this year.

Visit Felixstowe said the new facility will be built just along from the current TIC beach hut, closer to Felixstowe Pier.

The current popular hut opened in 2016 and now welcomes around 10,000 visitors a year.

Official opening of the Visit Felixstowe TIC beach huts on Felixstowe seafront back in 1916 following the closure of the town's Tourist Information Centre and protests from the public. Helen Greengrass, Stephen Rampley councillor Andy Smith and Claire Baker of Felixstowe Forward - Credit: LUCY TAYLOR

It is manned by over 40 volunteers, known as Visit Felixstowe Ambassadors, who offer a wealth of knowledge and expert advice to visitors.

It opens all year round, seven days a week if weather allows, and volunteers provide leaflets and maps on attractions, places to stay, eat and shop, transport links and events.

The new Visit Felixstowe Visitor Information Centre will be fully accessible, with more space and electricity so it can be utilised for many more things including into the evening.

Clare Baker, from Felixstowe Forward, said: "We are so excited about this new permanent facility which will allow us to offer all the current services, but also lots more room to include more displays and useful information.

"Our fantastic band of VF Ambassadors love to share and provide visitors with the most up-to-date knowledge and advice so that visitors can make the most of their time enjoying Visit Felixstowe."