Who will win Felixstowe’s tourism award this year?

Felixstowe's traders have high hopes for this year's tourist season Picture: GREGG BROWN Archant

Five Felixstowe organisations, businesses and attractions have been shortlisted for the resort’s award to mark an outstanding contribution to its tourist industry.

The �Champagne Trio� of Music in Felixstowe entertain at the official launch of the Felixstowe tourist season Picture: VISIT FELIXSTOWE/FELIXSTOWE FORWARD The �Champagne Trio� of Music in Felixstowe entertain at the official launch of the Felixstowe tourist season Picture: VISIT FELIXSTOWE/FELIXSTOWE FORWARD

The nominees were announced as the 2019 tourist season was officially launched – with high hopes for this summer.

Around 70 tourism-related businesses, organisations and individuals from Felixstowe joined together at historic Harvest House – which was once the resort’s biggest hotel, known as the “millionaires’ hotel” because of the calibre of its guests – to officially launch the new season in the seaside town.

The five shortlisted nominees for the Visit Felixstowe Tourism Award 2019, a celebration of the past year, are: Felixstowe & Walton United Football Club, Ocean Boulevard, Felixstowe parkrun, Felixstowe Book Festival and The Orwell Hotel.

An online public vote is currently running on the Visit Felixstowe website – www.visitfelixstowe.org.uk – which will decide the overall winner.

The nominees were shortlisted by the VF Tourism Working Group, made up of attractions, accommodation providers and event organisers from the town, and were chosen as major new or enhanced existing events, a significant development in the town or activities or investments which have won major awards during 2018/19.

Voting closes at noon on Thursday, April 18, and the winner will be announced as part of the Annual Town Meeting on Wednesday, May 8 at Felixstowe Academy.

A wide range of events have been organised this summer to support the work of attractions and accommodation providers – with some part of the resort’s calendar for many years and some new ones.

Helen Greengrass, Felixstowe Forward change director, said: “We are so overwhelmed by the support of this third launch event.

“It is great that so many of our Felixstowe tourism-based businesses and organisations have come together to work in partnership and offer great days by the sea for everyone in 2019. A big thank you to everyone who came along to support this event.”

In the past few years the resort has seen new attractions comin on stream – including the opening of the new pier head entertainments centre, rejuvenated Spa Gardens and creation of Martello Park, and plans are afoot for a new beachside cafe and series of attractions in Sea Road.