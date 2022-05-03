News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Visiting reintroduced at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals

Johnny Amos

Published: 10:08 AM May 3, 2022
Visiting has been reintroduced at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals

Visiting has been reintroduced at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Visitors are now able to see patients on wards in some Suffolk and north Essex hospitals after a recent change in visiting policy. 

Up to three people will be able to visit their loved ones at their bedside 24 hours after they have been admitted to a ward or assessment unit at hospitals run by East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), including Ipswich and Colchester.

The change in policy comes after the majority of ward visiting had to be suspended last month due to the impact of Covid within the hospitals. 

Like previous times, visiting slots must be booked in advance with ward teams and will be one hour long. 

This does not apply to visiting in exceptional or compassionate circumstances, such as end of life care, where more open visiting remains in place.

More flexible visiting for carers is also supported. Carers may stay with a patient as needed and be substituted by a visitor.

Up to three people can see a patient for the duration of their hospital stay – but only two out of the three visitors may visit a ward together.

Visiting times must be staggered over a 12-hour period to help staff manage footfall on the wards. 

Hospitals are still asking anyone showing any symptoms of coronavirus, or anyone feeling unwell to not visit the hospitals to help prevent the spread of any infection, not just Covid.

