WATCH: Vloggers walk 13 miles to complete mammoth Elmer trail

Emily Tiplady and Karl Forsdike on the Elmer's Big Parade - Suffolk trail. Picture: KARL FORSDIKE Emily Tiplady and Karl Forsdike on the Elmer's Big Parade - Suffolk trail. Picture: KARL FORSDIKE

Elmer's Big Parade - Suffolk has been proving popular with all ages, as two vloggers in their 30s took on the equivalent of half a marathon to find all 139 Elmer's.

Karl Forsdike on the Elmer's Big Parade - Suffolk trail. Picture: KARL FORSDIKE Karl Forsdike on the Elmer's Big Parade - Suffolk trail. Picture: KARL FORSDIKE

Partners Karl Forsdike and Emily Tiplady, set out on a mission on Sunday, June 16 to hunt out all the patchwork elephants dotted around the streets of Ipswich.

The pair vlogged the entire day and uploaded the video (which is full of elephant puns) onto their 'Important Nonsense' Youtube channel.

Speaking of the challenge, insurance trainer Karl, said: "We absolutely loved it, but it was very tiring towards the end and we walked nearly 13 miles in five hours.

"Our favourites were the Tigelephant near Crown House, the circus themed one outside Crown Pools and the atsronaught design at Ipswich School."

Emily Tiplady on the Elmer's Big Parade - Suffolk trail. Picture: KARL FORSDIKE Emily Tiplady on the Elmer's Big Parade - Suffolk trail. Picture: KARL FORSDIKE

Emily, 34 and Karl, 36, decided to take on the mammoth 'tusk' of completing Elmer's Big Parade - Suffolk to give back to St Elizabeth Hospice, who cared for Emily's grandparents in their final days.

They also thought it was important to support and promote a fun event right on their doorstep.

Ipswich born Karl added: "We both collapsed at the end of the day - it was much more tiring than we had anticipated."

They completed more than four and a half hours of elephant hunting especially for Karl's Youtube channel - which he was inspired to create after posting a number of videos of himself to Facebook.

The pairs next challenge will be 'where we can go for £20 in the world' - so stay tuned and follow their channel by clicking here.

