Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

WATCH: Vloggers walk 13 miles to complete mammoth Elmer trail

PUBLISHED: 19:27 19 June 2019

Emily Tiplady and Karl Forsdike on the Elmer's Big Parade - Suffolk trail. Picture: KARL FORSDIKE

Emily Tiplady and Karl Forsdike on the Elmer's Big Parade - Suffolk trail. Picture: KARL FORSDIKE

Emily Tiplady and Karl Forsdike on the Elmer's Big Parade - Suffolk trail. Picture: KARL FORSDIKE

Elmer's Big Parade - Suffolk has been proving popular with all ages, as two vloggers in their 30s took on the equivalent of half a marathon to find all 139 Elmer's.

Karl Forsdike on the Elmer's Big Parade - Suffolk trail. Picture: KARL FORSDIKEKarl Forsdike on the Elmer's Big Parade - Suffolk trail. Picture: KARL FORSDIKE

Partners Karl Forsdike and Emily Tiplady, set out on a mission on Sunday, June 16 to hunt out all the patchwork elephants dotted around the streets of Ipswich.

Read more: Elmer's Big Parade arrives in Ipswich

The pair vlogged the entire day and uploaded the video (which is full of elephant puns) onto their 'Important Nonsense' Youtube channel.

Speaking of the challenge, insurance trainer Karl, said: "We absolutely loved it, but it was very tiring towards the end and we walked nearly 13 miles in five hours.

"Our favourites were the Tigelephant near Crown House, the circus themed one outside Crown Pools and the atsronaught design at Ipswich School."

Emily Tiplady on the Elmer's Big Parade - Suffolk trail. Picture: KARL FORSDIKEEmily Tiplady on the Elmer's Big Parade - Suffolk trail. Picture: KARL FORSDIKE

Emily, 34 and Karl, 36, decided to take on the mammoth 'tusk' of completing Elmer's Big Parade - Suffolk to give back to St Elizabeth Hospice, who cared for Emily's grandparents in their final days.

They also thought it was important to support and promote a fun event right on their doorstep.

Ipswich born Karl added: "We both collapsed at the end of the day - it was much more tiring than we had anticipated."

They completed more than four and a half hours of elephant hunting especially for Karl's Youtube channel - which he was inspired to create after posting a number of videos of himself to Facebook.

The pairs next challenge will be 'where we can go for £20 in the world' - so stay tuned and follow their channel by clicking here.

Read more: Pigs Gone Wild fans some of the first to complete Elmer trail

Most Read

‘It’s utter carnage’ – Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Argos announces closure of Ipswich store

Argos in Carr Street, Ipswich, is closing down. Photo: Archant.

‘Dark cloud’ of Ipswich risks swallowing up beautiful village, councillor warns

Babergh's Sproughton and Pinewood councillor Zac Norman. Picture: JAMES CARTLIDGE MP

Crane alight at Felixstowe Port

Crews rushed to secure the Port of Felixstowe after a crane caught fire Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Thunderstorms could cause sudden flooding and power cuts in East Anglia

Lightning storms hit Suffolk overnight Picture: PETER CUTTS

Most Read

‘It’s utter carnage’ – Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Argos announces closure of Ipswich store

Argos in Carr Street, Ipswich, is closing down. Photo: Archant.

‘Dark cloud’ of Ipswich risks swallowing up beautiful village, councillor warns

Babergh's Sproughton and Pinewood councillor Zac Norman. Picture: JAMES CARTLIDGE MP

Crane alight at Felixstowe Port

Crews rushed to secure the Port of Felixstowe after a crane caught fire Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Thunderstorms could cause sudden flooding and power cuts in East Anglia

Lightning storms hit Suffolk overnight Picture: PETER CUTTS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Bootleg perfume sellers peddling scents in town centre

Shoppers were approached in Ipswich town centre Picture: PAUL GEATER

Fixture release could be the moment reality bites for Ipswich Town... but the League One schedule is packed with intrigue

Ipswich Town will discover their League One fixture list on Thursday morning. Picture: PAGEPIX

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with £350,000-rated Sydney FC midfielder

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Sydney FC midfielder Brandon O'Neill. Picture: SYDNEYFC/YOUTUBE

Daughter fulfils promise to late mother by shedding five stone

Julie Pitcher has lost five stone since losing her mum to cancer. Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

WATCH: Vloggers walk 13 miles to complete mammoth Elmer trail

Emily Tiplady and Karl Forsdike on the Elmer's Big Parade - Suffolk trail. Picture: KARL FORSDIKE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists