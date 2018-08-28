Special constables ‘kicked, headbutted and stamped on’ in town centre attack

The incident happened on High Street in Colchester town centre Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Three people have been arrested after a “vicious” assault on two voluntary police officers in Colchester town centre.

Finishing off paperwork having spent last few hours with a colleague at hospital having been seriously assaulted in the town centre. Totally unacceptable behaviour and hope the courts deal with the offenders appropriately. — Insp Julia Finch (@InspJuliaFinch) January 13, 2019

The special constables were set upon while responding to a disturbance involving a group of men in High Street at 2.15am today, Sunday, January 13.

One of the men was kicked, headbutted and stamped on, while the other suffered a broken nose and split lip.

Both were taken to hospital, where one is awaiting surgery for a fractured jaw.

A 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy, both from Clacton were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

Thoughts with the Officer. Hoping they are alright as can be. Tom — PC Tom Van Der Wee (@PCTomVanDerWee) January 13, 2019

A 17-year-old boy from Clacton was also arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.

All three remain in custody for questioning.

Mike Lilley, portfolio holder for planning, public safety and licensing at Colchester Borough Council, said the attack was “completely outrageous” and assured residents that appropriate action would be taken once the circumstances had been confirmed.

“When I received the email my first thought was are the officers ok – are they safe?” he said.

“They intervened and they were viciously attacked doing their duty to protect the public.

“They put their lives on the line and this is what happens to them.

“It’s completely outrageous.”

Mr Lilley, who represents the Labour group, said he had already been in touch with the appropriate authorities on behalf of his committee – who are taking the attack “very seriously”.

“We’ll find out the details and we’ll act accordingly,” he said.

“We’ll do our part as a licensing authority to look into it.”

He said the news was deeply upsetting and thanked the special constables for their service.

“The special constables are volunteers – they put themselves forward to patrol because they want to make the town a safer environment for everyone to enjoy,” he said.

“I feel so sorry for them because the specials do a brilliant job. We don’t have enough officers so we are rely on the specials.

“Hopefully whatever happens the courts will back up the police and deal with this accordingly.”

Witnesses and anyone with mobile phone or dash cam footage of the incident are asked to get in touch by calling Colchester CID on 101, quoting incident 129 of January 13 or using the online form.

Alternatively, people can contact the Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the online form.