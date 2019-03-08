Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Books for free - Charity opens new shop in Ipswich town centre

PUBLISHED: 12:56 24 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:56 24 April 2019

Volunteer Shravani with picture books at Global Educational Trust's new free bookshop in Princes Street, Ipswich Picture: JUDY RIMMER

Volunteer Shravani with picture books at Global Educational Trust's new free bookshop in Princes Street, Ipswich Picture: JUDY RIMMER

A charity has opened a new free bookshop in Ipswich town centre, to help promote literacy and love of reading,

Global Educational Trust has opened a new free bookshop in Princes Street, Ipswich Picture: JUDY RIMMERGlobal Educational Trust has opened a new free bookshop in Princes Street, Ipswich Picture: JUDY RIMMER

The Global Educational Trust shop is in 15/17 Princes Street, in a shop which had previously been empty for some time.

Lorraine Turner, administrator for GET, said: “GET promotes literacy in education by giving away books for free. We save books from landfill and help the local community.”

She said that when customers come in they can take up to three books at each visit. They can choose to make a small financial donation, which helps the charity's work, but this is voluntary. People can also donate books in the shop.

It is hoped that in future there will be community events in the shop, possibly including yoga and dance events.

Shravani with some of the books at the new free bookshop Picture: JUDY RIMMERShravani with some of the books at the new free bookshop Picture: JUDY RIMMER

So far, GET has opened about 17 shops around the country. Books are sometimes donated from other shops which are closing down as well as by individuals.

Lorraine said: “We work on a temporary shop basis, using shops that are temporarily vacant. Landlords would rather have activity in the shops and not have them getting damp or being vandalised.”

More volunteers are needed to join the Ipswich shop team. Lorraine said: “Everyone is welcome. Volunteers can do whatever hours they want, whether it's a couple of hours or five days a week. A lot of the volunteers work as a way of increasing their confidence.”

Hundreds of books have already been donated to the new shop, including history, fiction and children's picture books.

Global Educational Trust has opened a new free bookshop in Princes Street, Ipswich Picture: JUDY RIMMERGlobal Educational Trust has opened a new free bookshop in Princes Street, Ipswich Picture: JUDY RIMMER

Shravani and Manisha are volunteers currently working there. Shravani said she had decided to support the charity after hearing about it from the landlord, Sachin, who is donating the shop space.

“I feel it's good to work here and talk to the customers who are coming in, and having a good time with the books,” she said.

“During the Easter holidays we had children coming in and it was lovely to see them enjoying the books.”

In a first for the charity, some small reading rooms have been created within the shop, for anyone who wants to sit and read a book quietly. There is also a kitchen, so that volunteers can make a cup of tea or coffee.

The shop is open from 9.30am to 12.30pm and 2.30pm to 4.30pm from Monday to Saturday.

If you are interested in volunteering for Global Educational Trust, contact Lorraine on 07412 131122. You can also find out more by visiting the charity's Facebook page, @GETshops

Most Read

Two arrests after teenager stabbed in ‘targeted attack’ at Christchurch Park

The Police cordon set up around Christchurch Park after a teenager was stabbed in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

‘He will be sorely missed’ – Teacher at Claydon High killed in cycling accident

Matt Jack taught PE at Claydon High School near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

How Suffolk taxpayers’ cash is helping pay for huge £40m Sproughton warehouse

The La Doria warehouse under construction in Sproughton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich hair salon has chance to be best in Britain after winning regional finals

The Renaissance Artistic salon team including Sophia Capasso (far right). Picture: RENAISSANCE SALON

‘Nightmare’ of crime ‘plaguing’ Ipswich town centre, club warns

St Stephen's Church Lane Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Two arrests after teenager stabbed in ‘targeted attack’ at Christchurch Park

The Police cordon set up around Christchurch Park after a teenager was stabbed in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

‘He will be sorely missed’ – Teacher at Claydon High killed in cycling accident

Matt Jack taught PE at Claydon High School near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

How Suffolk taxpayers’ cash is helping pay for huge £40m Sproughton warehouse

The La Doria warehouse under construction in Sproughton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich hair salon has chance to be best in Britain after winning regional finals

The Renaissance Artistic salon team including Sophia Capasso (far right). Picture: RENAISSANCE SALON

‘Nightmare’ of crime ‘plaguing’ Ipswich town centre, club warns

St Stephen's Church Lane Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Judge to sentence Ipswich man caught with almost 25,000 indecent images of children

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

‘I’m still learning... I want to be more consistent’ - Downes on his midfield role

Flynn Downes applauds the fans after the final whistle against Swansea. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Car and lorry crash at Copdock roundabout

A collision has taken place at Copdock roundabout on the eastbound off-slip of the A14 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Books for free - Charity opens new shop in Ipswich town centre

Volunteer Shravani with picture books at Global Educational Trust's new free bookshop in Princes Street, Ipswich Picture: JUDY RIMMER

If your password is “password”, read on...

Which is best - the password on the right or the password on the left? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists