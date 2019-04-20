Boost your steps this summer and send your Fitbit into overdrive

St Elizabeth Hospice is seeking trailmakers for Elmer's Big Parade Picture: RACHEL EDGE Archant

The Elmer’s Big Parade launches on June 15 with 55 elephants, as well as 85 junior Elmers, painted in a variety of colourful designs and themes hidden around the town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Elmer Elephants. Picture: RACHEL EDGE Elmer Elephants. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

To make sure visitors don't miss their favourite Elmer, the hospice are looking for volunteers to become trailmakers over the summer.

Patrick Eade, who was a trailmaker for the hospice's Pigs Gone Wild campaign in 2016, said he really enjoyed volunteering and urged others to take up the challenge.

“I was on piggy patrol in 2016 and absolutely loved it,” he said.

“Apart from the fact it was great exercise - and my Fitbit went up leaps and bounds - what was really nice was the camaraderie with other trailmakers.

Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk campaign manager, Norman Lloyd with a selection of Elmers ahead of the summer launch. Pictures: ST ELIZABETH HOSPICE Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk campaign manager, Norman Lloyd with a selection of Elmers ahead of the summer launch. Pictures: ST ELIZABETH HOSPICE

“You would pair up with someone you had never met before and would end up as friends.”

More: Everything you need to know about the Elmer trail

The trail famously helped peoplediscover parts of the town they had previously never visited.

“I had never been to Holywells Park before so got to learn about the fascinating history, it was really interesting. “Meeting people from all across east Anglia and further afield who had heard about the trail and come down to see it was great.

“I even met a family who had left Ipswich in 1961 to live in Australia.

“This family had come back to see where they used to live and see the town again.They were shocked how it had completely changed.”

Talking about the lasting impact, Mr Eade said: “It might sound corny but I think ut brought a bit of pride back to the town. “It was funny because the trail happened at the same time as the Pokemon craze. “We would walk round the town or Christchurch Park and you wold see people staring at their phone, either looking for the next pig on the trail or hunting a Pokemon.

“It was a great event, getting people out and into the fresh air.

“I like to think it was a bit of community glue.”

The hospice is hosting an open morning from 9.30am to 11am on Saturday, April 27 at its headquarters in Foxhall Road for people interested in getting involved.

To register you interest call Sue Joy on 01473 707016 or email her