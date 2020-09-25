Volvo trashed by vandals in Ipswich

Vandals trashed a car in Ipswich before stealing the battery, radio and dashboard camera.

The incident happened at some point between 4pm and 8.10pm on Saturday, September 12, when a grey Volvo C30 was damaged in Cemetery Lane.

The Volvo was spray painted, the wing mirrors were smashed, electrical wires inside were cut, the leather seats were slashed, the lights were smashed and the bodywork was keyed.

The battery was also stolen, along with the radio, dashboard camera and sat nav.

It is not known how many people were involved in the incident.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time who may have seen anything suspicious.

Anyone with any information about this incident should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/53246/20.