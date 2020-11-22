VOTE: What were your favourite childhood foods - and do you still eat them now?
PUBLISHED: 19:00 22 November 2020
Archant
Do you remember eating sugar sandwiches, toast and dripping, milk sop and suet pudding?
These are just some of the foods from the past which members of the Ipswich Remembers Facebook group have been reminiscing about.
Their memories come amid a wave of nostalgia for old-style food on social media, with people on Instagram posting photos and recipes for school dinner favourites such as jam and coconut sponge.
Rob John Akehurst, who started up the discussion, said: “When I was a kid in Shakespeare Road, Ipswich, parents let us eat bread dipped in meat juice or butter on cold suet pudding.”. He also said he likes rice pudding and still enjoys crisp sandwiches.
MORE: Pink custard and chocolate crunch - our school dinner memories
Sugar sandwiches were one delicacy some remembered eating as children. Sandy Butcher said: “As a child, they were delicious. Strangely, now I much prefer savoury things, maybe they put me off!”
Jenni Green also remembered them, saying: “Gosh, I’d forgotten about those sandwiches - we used to love them. Nowadays, they’d frown and say how unhealthy, but we were fit kids, and not one bit overweight, as on the go all day.”
Liz Cartwright also remembered condensed milk sandwiches, but said: “I couldn’t eat them now. More salt and vinegar is what I like.”
Dripping on toast was another childhood treat fondly remembered by many.
Group member Lorraine Cook said: “We had dripping on bread or toast growing up. However I’m veggie, so don’t eat it now.”
And Linda Warren said: “We had dripping on toast with a little salt. It was lovely. We’ve had it lately too, but not the same.”
MORE: What happened to Suffolk’s Little Chef restaurants?
Erik Roper remembered: “Pork scratchings from the butchers were popular back in the day, as were potted meat and crab for Sunday tea.”
Puddings, from suet to Yorkshire puds, are another fond memory, and often sweet and savoury were mixed.
Bernadette Atkins said: “I loved spotted dick pudding, as it was called then, but instead of custard my dad and l used to have beef gravy on it in the 1950s.” Others remembered eating Yorkshire pudding with syrup.
And Sue Janney said her favourite was “Suet pudding with treacle, warm. It’s still as good now.”
Several members also remember eating “milk sop”. Janice Polley said: “We used to have bread broken up in a cup covered in warm milk and sugar. I cannot touch milk now.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.