Voyeur caught spying on woman in shopping centre toilet avoids jail

George Orbulescu was sentenced for spying on a woman in the toilet at Sailmakers shopping centre in Ipswich Picture: PAGEPIX LTD/SAILMAKERS Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

A voyeur caught spying on a woman in a toilet cubicle at an Ipswich shopping centre has avoided prison but must sign the sex offenders' register for seven years.

George Orbulescu, 33, was seen on CCTV going into the women's toilets at Sailmakers Shopping Centre on September 22 last year after loitering outside for around a minute.

Orbulescu, whose address was given in court as the Easy Hotel, in Northgate Street, Ipswich, placed his head under the gap between the floor and the cubicle door to spy on a woman in the cubicle.

The victim, who is aged in her 20s, alerted cleaning staff at Sailmakers after seeing Orbulescu's face looking at her while she was using the cubicle.

Cleaners knocked on the door of cubicle and looked underneath to see a man standing on the toilet seat, and security were notified.

The victim was concerned that Orbulescu had been taking pictures of her but following examination of his phone, it was found not to contain any photographs taken in the toilet.

In a victim personal statement read at Suffolk Magistrates' Court, the woman said she will never be able to use a public toilet again "without feeling extremely vulnerable and unsafe".

Orbulescu pleaded guilty to observing a person doing a private act on November 27.

Before magistrates on Friday, Orbulescu also faced two charges of assault following incidents in Felixstowe.

On October 4 last year, a 67-year-old man had been bird watching in Felixstowe when Orbulescu approached him and said: "What problem, what problem?", prosecutor Lesla Small told the court.

Orbulescu lunged at the man, who managed to avoid him and began walking back to his car.

But Orbulescu pushed the man in the face with both hands, causing him to fall backwards and lose his glasses, the court heard.

He suffered a cut to the bridge of his nose and a split bottom lip in the incident.

A similar assault happened the following day, on October 5, when a 29-year-old man was approached by Orbulescu, who again asked him, "What problem?" before punching him to the side of his face.

Members of the public intervened and there was no visible injury caused to the victim, Ms Small said.

He pleaded not guilty to the assaults but was convicted at a magistrates' court trial.

Claire Lockwood, defending, said: "It's accepted that the charge of voyeurism is unpleasant but my client has limited understanding of the offence and its impact.

"The assaults occurred at a time when he feeling quite vulnerable in the community. He was a victim of modern slavery and believed the victims were watching him and trying to take him back to that situation."

Miss Lockwood added that Orbulescu was a vulnerable adult following a previous serious head injury and was receiving assistance from the Salvation Army.

Magistrates sentenced Orbulescu to a total of 26 weeks' imprisonment, suspended for two years, and ordered him to complete 20 Rehabilitation Activity (RA) days.

He must also pay £200 in compensation to the woman following the Sailmakers incident and £100 to each assault victim.

He was also ordered to sign the sex offenders' register for seven years.