Have you tried the new Instagrammable waffle shop in Ipswich?
Business is booming for a new waffle shop that has opened in the heart of Ipswich.
Waffle and More opened its doors in Carr Street at the beginning of July in the old Superdrug store and is run by Alan Wright, who is also the owner of the Eggfree Cake Box franchise next door.
The waffle shop has a selection of "Instagram-ready" sweet treats making it a perfect place to stop off for something while in the town.
Mr Wright, said: “We specialise in a simple menu, with waffles as our core product, along with ice creams, milkshakes, smoothies, coffees and cakes.
“But the main thing for me is making our experience affordable for the average family; we are looking to be able to treat a family of four for under £30 which is much better value than our competitors in town.
"We have a family who visit us all the way from Diss, in Norfolk, every week to pick up their special treats.
“Business has been a lot better than we expected, and there seems to be a real appetite for what we do here in Ipswich.”
