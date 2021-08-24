News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Have you tried the new Instagrammable waffle shop in Ipswich?

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 2:57 PM August 24, 2021    Updated: 3:51 PM August 24, 2021
A new waffle shop is thriving since opening in Ipswich 

A new waffle shop is thriving since opening in Ipswich - Credit: Alan Wright

Business is booming for a new waffle shop that has opened in the heart of Ipswich. 

Waffle and More opened its doors in Carr Street at the beginning of July in the old Superdrug store and is run by Alan Wright, who is also the owner of the Eggfree Cake Box franchise next door.

Waffle and More opened in early June 

Waffle and More opened in early June - Credit: Alan Wright

The waffle shop has a selection of "Instagram-ready" sweet treats making it a perfect place to stop off for something while in the town.

Mr Wright, said: “We specialise in a simple menu, with waffles as our core product, along with ice creams, milkshakes, smoothies, coffees and cakes.

“But the main thing for me is making our experience affordable for the average family; we are looking to be able to treat a family of four for under £30 which is much better value than our competitors in town.

There is a wide variety of waffles and sweet treats on offer

There is a wide variety of waffles and sweet treats on offer - Credit: Alan Wright

You may also want to watch:

"We have a family who visit us all the way from Diss, in Norfolk, every week to pick up their special treats.

“Business has been a lot better than we expected, and there seems to be a real appetite for what we do here in Ipswich.”


Most Read

  1. 1 'I can't afford £6k bill for six more months of cladding hell... I'm scared I'll go bankrupt'
  2. 2 Ipswich man admits dangerous driving after Audi TT crash at junction
  3. 3 'Confiscate and crush' hooligan Ipswich boy racers' cars, says councillor
  1. 4 Body found in River Orwell after search and rescue
  2. 5 Free Ipswich shuttle bus is axed
  3. 6 Damaged footbridge finally set to be repaired after nearly 80 years
  4. 7 Longer stretch of busy Ipswich route labelled a pollution hotspot
  5. 8 Quadruplets follow in mum's footsteps to become nurses
  6. 9 Watch: Car engulfed in flames on A14
  7. 10 Mum of man killed in knife attack raises money to fight against crime
Suffolk Live
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The coastguard helicopter was down at the Orwell Bridge this morning 

Suffolk Live | Updated

Coastguard helicopter and fire crews at water rescue near Orwell Bridge

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town's U18s are top of the league under Kieron Dyer's management. Photo: Archant

TV

Town star Dyer dares to have a go on tough TV show

Suzanne Day

Author Picture Icon
Patrick Jackaman has been sentenced to 12 months in prison

Suffolk Magistrates Court

Former beaver assistant leader jailed for indecent images

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
The Post Office has reopened under new management

Suffolk Live

Ipswich Post Office reopens after two-years - under new management

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon