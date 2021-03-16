Ipswich Regent set to reopen in May?
- Credit: Jeremy Daniel
Ipswich Regent theatre could be open again, welcoming audiences to sell-out shows within two months, it has been revealed.
The first live event on the Ipswich Regent programme for 2021 is the UK tour of Waitress, the hit West End show by Grammy Award-winner Sara Bareilles, which is booked in for a week-long run from May 17-22, 2021.
A spokesman for the Ipswich Regent said: “We are a receiving theatre and the status of the show is up to the production company running the tour.
"Some announcements about any possible postponements may not be made until all the shows in the tour have been re-arranged.
"We are working with promoters of all shows and will be in contact with our customers directly if there are any be postponements.”
As far as the theatre itself is concerned they are committed to following the government road-map to reopen theatres and “await detailed guidance on matters such as social distancing.”
Sandi Toksvig’s one woman show is booked in for June 14 and the West End tour of Chicago is scheduled to play from July 5-10, 2021.
The government has said they expect theatres should be able to re-open from May 17.