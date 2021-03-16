News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Ipswich Regent set to reopen in May?

Andrew Clarke

Published: 7:00 PM March 16, 2021   
Bailey McCall as Jenna in the National Tour of Waitress which is scheduled to re-open the Ipswich Regent on May 17 - Credit: Jeremy Daniel

Ipswich Regent theatre could be open again, welcoming audiences to sell-out shows within two months, it has been revealed.

The first live event on the Ipswich Regent programme for 2021 is the UK tour of Waitress, the hit West End show by Grammy Award-winner Sara Bareilles, which is booked in for a week-long run from May 17-22, 2021.

Bailey McCall as Jenna in Waitress the West End show coming to the Ipswich Regent on May 17 - Credit: Jeremy Daniel

A spokesman for the Ipswich Regent said: “We are a receiving theatre and the status of the show is up to the production company running the tour.

"Some announcements about any possible postponements may not be made until all the shows in the tour have been re-arranged.

"We are working with promoters of all shows and will be in contact with our customers directly if there are any be postponements.”

As far as the theatre itself is concerned they are committed to following the government road-map to reopen theatres and “await detailed guidance on matters such as social distancing.”

Sandi Toksvig’s one woman show is booked in for June 14 and the West End tour of Chicago is scheduled to play from July 5-10, 2021.

The government has said they expect theatres should be able to re-open from May 17.

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
