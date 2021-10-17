Take a stroll around Ipswich's iconic statues

Gallery

From one of the most powerful men in Tudor England to a Russian prince playing rugby, Ipswich's streets are home to an impressive array of statues.

None can miss the bronze figure of Cardinal Thomas Wolsey, in St Peter's Street, which was unveiled in the town in 2011.

Born in Ipswich in 1472, Wolsey served as the chaplain to Henry VII but made his name in the history books under King Henry VIII.

Also cast in bronze is the Tam Statue, in Elm Street, sitting cross-legged whatever the weather next to St Mary at Elm Church. The model is based on sculpture Honoria Surie's daughter Tam.

Prince Alexander Obolesky cuts a striking figure in the town in Harry Gray's action posed statue.

Bare chested and racing forward, the statue reflects the moment the prince scored a try at Twickenham and was known as the prince of pace.

He scored twice in his debut against New Zealand in 1936. Sadly he died near Ipswich aged only 254

Each figure brings to life a character and then there is the Giles Statue, in Giles Circus.

Also known as the Grandma statue, the piece depicts the late cartoonist Carl Giles most popular characters.

Having graced the street of Ipswich since 1993, the cartoon character has not been on her own with the statue also featuring other characters from the Giles family cartoon.

Alongside grandma are twins Lawrence and Ralph and Rush the dog.

For Ipswich Town fans, nothing stands prouder than tributes to two of the club's legendary managers - Sir Alf Ramsey and Sir Bobby Robson.

The Sir Alf statue, in Alf Ramsey Way, is best known for his tenure as Ipswich Town manager between 1955 and 1963, and as England manager between 1963 and 1974 – which saw him guide the national team to victory at the 1966 World Cup final.

Sir Bobby Robson's statue is also located on Portman Road and was unveiled in 2002.

Former player and manager Sir Bobby Robson was best-known round here for managing Ipswich Town during its victorious win at the 1981 UEFA Cup final.

And while many of the town's beloved statues are firmly on the ground, visitors need only look up on some of the town's most historic buildings to see more striking statues.

