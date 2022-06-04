Father and son walking for wolves

Video

A father and son from Ipswich are walking the St. Cuthbert’s Way across the borders of Scotland and the coast of Northumberland in England to raise money for wolves and wildlife charities.

Richard Williams and his son Simeon started their adventure last Friday, getting a train from Ipswich to Edinburgh.

On Saturday the dad and son started their walk from Melrose in Scotland.

They are planning to get to the coast of Northumberland this weekend.

Richard said: “Simeon has wanted to walk the St Cuthbert’s Way since we visited the area last year on holiday."

The nine-year-old said: “I visited the Colchester Zoo and I saw the wolves. I figured out that they used to live in Scotland and the walk went through Scotland, so I thought I can raise money for wolves because I really like those animals.”

At the zoo, Simeon learned that wolves once inhabited the area of St. Cuthbert’s Way, but now there are none.



Simeon said: “I want to raise awareness and funds to protect the wild creatures of our world before, it is too late for them. Wolves are incredible animals and they are under threat due to habitat loss. I want to do what I can to help them and all the endangered creatures of the world.”



The walk is full of adventures for both, Richard and Simeon, who not only raise money for wildlife charities but also spend quality time together.

Richard, 37, said: “I’m proud of my son. He’s made of titanium.”

Simeon said: “We had nights when it’s been really cold in our tents. One night we were meant to be wild camping but the weather was just too strong so we got a taxi that took us to a hostel.”

Richard added: “He was so charming to the taxi driver that she even gave him a donation towards the charities.”

Simeon and Richard are supported by the boy’s mum and sister.

The dad said: “They’ve written us some encouraging notes. My daughter’s done little drawings of us in the tent and us carrying our bags. One note says: don’t get stung by nettles!”

Simeon and Richard set up online fundraising called Walking for Wolves and already collected more than £400 for The Wolves and Humans Foundation and the Action for The Wild Charity.

