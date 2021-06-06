'Explosion' reported after car catches fire in Felixstowe
Residents in a quiet Felixstowe road had their Sunday morning peace and quiet disrupted by an 'explosion' when a car caught fire.
Witnesses reported seeing clouds of smoke rise over Maple Tree Close as a car on Candlet Road became engulfed in flames shortly after 11.30am.
Candlet Road was closed while firefighters tackled the blaze which was swiftly brought under control.
A resident said that the car's driver had been returning home when the incident occurred. They were shocked but not hurt.
One fire engine from Felixstowe was called to the scene deal with the blaze.
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said: "We received a call at 11:33am reporting a car fire.
"A single appliance was sent and on arrival found one car which was well alight.
"This was quickly extinguished by firefighters with a stop called at 12:08pm."