News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

'Explosion' reported after car catches fire in Felixstowe

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 5:07 PM June 6, 2021   
Suffolk Fire and Rescue fire engine. File photo

Residents reported hearing an 'explosion' when the car caught fire - Credit: Archant

Residents in a quiet Felixstowe road had their Sunday morning peace and quiet disrupted by an 'explosion' when a car caught fire. 

Witnesses reported seeing clouds of smoke rise over Maple Tree Close as a car on Candlet Road became engulfed in flames shortly after 11.30am. 

Candlet Road was closed while firefighters tackled the blaze which was swiftly brought under control.

A resident said that the car's driver had been returning home when the incident occurred. They were shocked but not hurt. 

One fire engine from Felixstowe was called to the scene deal with the blaze. 

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said: "We received a call at 11:33am reporting a car fire.

"A single appliance was sent and on arrival found one car which was well alight.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man arrested on Felixstowe seafront for allegedly possessing imitation weapon
  2. 2 Former gang member who spent 21st birthday in prison turns his life around
  3. 3 Missing teenager from Kesgrave found
  1. 4 Mum who discovered talent for baking after quitting her job opens park cafe
  2. 5 Huge abnormal load to close Orwell Bridge as it heads down A14
  3. 6 'Most wonderful' new teacher Anna shortlisted for top award
  4. 7 'Like a prison cell': Tower block families 'trapped behind suffocating plastic'
  5. 8 WATCH drone footage of abnormal load driving over Orwell Bridge
  6. 9 Bar and club owners 'fed up' as reopening plans set to be delayed
  7. 10 Emergency services called after crash closes town road

"This was quickly extinguished by firefighters with a stop called at 12:08pm."


Suffolk Live
Felixstowe News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

There are a number of other Chinese buffets in Ipswich and further afield in Suffolk. PICTURE: Arch

Coronavirus

Ipswich buffet restaurant closes due to Covid-19 restrictions

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Noah's Ark cannot leave Ipswich Waterfront as it has been detained by the Maritime and Coastguard Ag

Investigations

Stuck Noah's Ark sparks 'international incident' as UK Government wades in

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Kelly Weston was fined twice by Ipswich Hospital when she claims she was using the parking system correctly. 

Ipswich Hospital

Cancer patient fined twice by Ipswich Hospital under ANPR parking system

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
The last time Suffolk police authorised section 60 was in November 2019 following an incident of vio

Dad-of-six brandished knife in large town centre disturbance

Jane Hunt

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus