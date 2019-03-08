What was the Walton Whiff?

Residents in Walton near Felixstowe have been complaining of a strong chemical smell so strong they had to close their windows.

People caught a whiff of the stench on Tuesday, October 8 and described it as smelling of chemicals.

Some had taken to Facebook to share fears it may have been related to a chemical spill the day before at a warehouse near the Port of Felixstowe, when five leaking 200-litre shipping containers prompted the evacuation of the site.

One person even complained of the smell being so bad it was making her feel sick.

But East Suffolk Council's environmental health team say there was nothing sinister behind the smell.

A spokesman for the council said: "We have received one complaint and having investigated, are confident it is agricultural spreading."

