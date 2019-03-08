GP surgery pulled out of special measures after dramatic improvement

A dramatic improvement has led to a GP surgery being taken out of special measures - after inspectors found it had resolved many of their concerns.

Managers at Walton Surgery in Felixstowe said they were taking criticisms made by regulator the Care Quality Commission (CQC) "very seriously" after being graded as "inadequate" overall in March.

Inspectors raised concerns about safeguarding practices and how patients' medical records were dealt with, saying major health needs had been missed off medical records.

They also discovered 358 items of "outstanding correspondence" and said there was not a "failsafe system" for cervical screening at the surgery.

It gave the surgery in Felixstowe High Street, which looks after 4,300 patients, six months to improve.

And now the CQC has rated Walton Surgery as "good" in every area, praising new systems set up to monitor medicines and the work of nurses.

"Patients were supported, treated with dignity and respect and were involved in decisions about their care and treatment," its report said.

Dr Tom Curtis, primary care medical director for the Suffolk GP Federation, which manages Walton Surgery, said: "The surgery has been moved out of special measures and is now rated good in all areas.

"This recognises the quality of care it provides, and reflects the hard work and commitment of all the staff at Walton Surgery.

"We are continuously striving to improve patient care, and the CQC report acknowledges the good work the team have done in a challenging environment."

Jan Garfield, a member of the patient participation group for Walton Surgery, added: "This is wonderful news. So well deserved by all the staff who have worked their socks off to turn the surgery around and achieve this amazing result.

"Well done to you all."

Dr Mark Shenton, chairman of NHS Ipswich and East Suffolk Clinical Commissioning Group, said: "I very much welcome this speedy turnaround by the practice and know how hard the staff have worked to make it happen.

"Everyone was determined to deliver the necessary improvements. The CCG will continue to offer its support so the practice can carry on strengthening its primary care services."