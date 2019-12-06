E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Violent criminal caught more than a year after skipping bail

06 December, 2019 - 07:30
Abdullah Aliu was arrested by Suffolk police officers near Portman Road Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Abdullah Aliu was arrested by Suffolk police officers near Portman Road Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Suffolk Constabulary

A wanted man with a history of violence, including convictions for stabbing his own sons, has been sent back to jail following his arrest for drugs offences.

Abdullah Aliu was pulled over in a BMW after raising the suspicions of Suffolk police officers patrolling near Portman Road football stadium in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

After being caught with a small amount of heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis, identity checks revealed the 54-year-old was wanted for skipping bail ahead of his conviction for assaulting his son in London last March.

Hours later, he was back behind bars after admitting three drugs charges, and failing to surrender, at Suffolk Magistrates' Court.

Aliu, of Hamilton Road, Brent Cross, London, was found guilty of punching his son in the stomach following a trial he failed to attend after being granted bail and released from custody at Willesden Magistrates' Court.

Prosecutor Colette Harper said Aliu's record included two convictions for assaulting his wife and a conviction for criminal damage, weapon possession and driving while unfit through drink or drugs in connection with a road rage incident.

You may also want to watch:

She said Aliu served 10 weeks for sending his wife malicious communications, three years for stabbing the son he punched, and a jail term imposed in Switzerland for stabbing another son.

Dino Barricella, mitigating, said Aliu was given bail at an interim remand hearing and had no recollection of a trial being fixed.

Some time later, he left the country to visit his gravely ill mother in Kosovo, but returned without being apprehended five months ago.

Mr Barricella said Aliu was now estranged from his family and had since found work valeting cars.

"In those 20 months, parties have all split and there has been no repetition of offending until now," he added.

Aliu claimed he was introduced to drugs in Ipswich while visiting friends with a common interest in football.

Magistrates were told that the district judge who issued the warrant for Aliu's arrest remarked: "Given the enmity his son suffered, the offence crosses the custody threshold. If he was before me, I would send him to prison."

Aliu was jailed for 20 weeks, told to pay his son £735 compensation and banned from contacting him, or his wife, for two years.

Most Read

Surprise wedding party drops into Ipswich shopping centre

The wedding party was spotted at about 2.45pm on Sunday, December 1. Picture: CHLOE WINSKILL

Massive protest banner placed on Ipswich Noah’s Ark by Extinction Rebellion

The Extinction Rebellion banner placed on Noah's Ark in Ipswich. Picture: EXTINCTION REBELLION

Police and Border Force on scene of ongoing incident

Border Force and officers from Suffolk police arrested 16 people at the scene of an incident in Blythburgh Picture: LUCY ROBINSON

Drivers report long delays in Ipswich after morning of traffic chaos

Roadworks and collisions have caused problems for drivers this morning Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Cyclist in critical condition after serious crash

Yarmouth Road in Ipswich was closed following a collision between a car and a cyclist. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Surprise wedding party drops into Ipswich shopping centre

The wedding party was spotted at about 2.45pm on Sunday, December 1. Picture: CHLOE WINSKILL

Massive protest banner placed on Ipswich Noah’s Ark by Extinction Rebellion

The Extinction Rebellion banner placed on Noah's Ark in Ipswich. Picture: EXTINCTION REBELLION

Police and Border Force on scene of ongoing incident

Border Force and officers from Suffolk police arrested 16 people at the scene of an incident in Blythburgh Picture: LUCY ROBINSON

Drivers report long delays in Ipswich after morning of traffic chaos

Roadworks and collisions have caused problems for drivers this morning Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Cyclist in critical condition after serious crash

Yarmouth Road in Ipswich was closed following a collision between a car and a cyclist. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Violent criminal caught more than a year after skipping bail

Abdullah Aliu was arrested by Suffolk police officers near Portman Road Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

More rail problems as train signalling fault causes severe disruption

The signalling problem is expected to cause disruption throughout the day to services across East Anglia Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Used car dealer denies driving Bentley while over limit

Simon Murrell appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

A12 reopened - young motorcyclist breaks multiple bones in serious crash

The female motorcyclist suffered a collision with a Honda car on the A12 outside Saxmundham. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Power Rankings: The risers and fallers on the ultimate list of who’s hot and who’s not in the Ipswich Town squad

Luke Woolfenden and Tomas Holy are both climbers in the latest edition of the Ipswich Town Power Rankings
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists