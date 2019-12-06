Violent criminal caught more than a year after skipping bail

A wanted man with a history of violence, including convictions for stabbing his own sons, has been sent back to jail following his arrest for drugs offences.

Abdullah Aliu was pulled over in a BMW after raising the suspicions of Suffolk police officers patrolling near Portman Road football stadium in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

After being caught with a small amount of heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis, identity checks revealed the 54-year-old was wanted for skipping bail ahead of his conviction for assaulting his son in London last March.

Hours later, he was back behind bars after admitting three drugs charges, and failing to surrender, at Suffolk Magistrates' Court.

Aliu, of Hamilton Road, Brent Cross, London, was found guilty of punching his son in the stomach following a trial he failed to attend after being granted bail and released from custody at Willesden Magistrates' Court.

Prosecutor Colette Harper said Aliu's record included two convictions for assaulting his wife and a conviction for criminal damage, weapon possession and driving while unfit through drink or drugs in connection with a road rage incident.

She said Aliu served 10 weeks for sending his wife malicious communications, three years for stabbing the son he punched, and a jail term imposed in Switzerland for stabbing another son.

Dino Barricella, mitigating, said Aliu was given bail at an interim remand hearing and had no recollection of a trial being fixed.

Some time later, he left the country to visit his gravely ill mother in Kosovo, but returned without being apprehended five months ago.

Mr Barricella said Aliu was now estranged from his family and had since found work valeting cars.

"In those 20 months, parties have all split and there has been no repetition of offending until now," he added.

Aliu claimed he was introduced to drugs in Ipswich while visiting friends with a common interest in football.

Magistrates were told that the district judge who issued the warrant for Aliu's arrest remarked: "Given the enmity his son suffered, the offence crosses the custody threshold. If he was before me, I would send him to prison."

Aliu was jailed for 20 weeks, told to pay his son £735 compensation and banned from contacting him, or his wife, for two years.