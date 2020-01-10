E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Police search for wanted Suffolk man Levi Hilden

PUBLISHED: 17:50 10 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:51 10 January 2020

Suffolk police are appealing for information to help trace wanted man Levi Hilden, who has connections to Ipswich, Great Yarmouth and Essex Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

SUFFOLK POLICE

Police are searching for a Suffolk man wanted in connection with burglary offences in the county.

Suffolk Constabulary are searching for 35-year-old Levi Hilden, who is also wanted in connection with a number of theft offences that took place across the county.

Hilden is described as white, 5ft 8in tall and of a medium build with brown wavy hair. He has a tattoo on the lower part of the left-hand side of his neck, and is said to sometimes have a small beard.

He has links to Ipswich, Great Yarmouth and Essex.

Members of the public who believe they have just seen Hilden are asked to call 999 immediately.

Those with any information regarding his potential whereabouts are asked to contact East CID at Lowestoft Police Station on 101.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

