War graves repaired at Ipswich cemetery ready for Armistice Day

RAF graves in Ipswich’s Old Cemetery have been repaired in time for this year’s Armistice memorials.

The state of the war graves was brought to the attention of Ipswich Borough Council by a Facebook post.

This prompted Emma Helyard, from the council’s bereavement services department, to organise their repair.

Normally, schoolchildren visit the Fields of Remembrance to mark those who died in the two world wars – but that is not possible this year.

However, there will be a small memorial event for a few invited guests.

Local funeral director Mick Taylor, an RAF veteran, will lay a wreath on the graves and take part in the two-minute silence on Wednesday.

A spokeswoman for the council said: “When the state of these graves were drawn to our attention, we realised that they should be repaired and cleaned up and we are delighted about how much better they look now.”