E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

War graves repaired at Ipswich cemetery ready for Armistice Day

PUBLISHED: 05:30 10 November 2020

The RAF graves after restoration. Picture: IPSWICH COUNCIL

The RAF graves after restoration. Picture: IPSWICH COUNCIL

Archant

RAF graves in Ipswich’s Old Cemetery have been repaired in time for this year’s Armistice memorials.

The RAF graves before the area was tidied. Picture: IPSWICH COUNCILThe RAF graves before the area was tidied. Picture: IPSWICH COUNCIL

The state of the war graves was brought to the attention of Ipswich Borough Council by a Facebook post.

The grave of David Ayers before restoration. Picture: IPSWICH COUNCILThe grave of David Ayers before restoration. Picture: IPSWICH COUNCIL

This prompted Emma Helyard, from the council’s bereavement services department, to organise their repair.

The grave of David Ayers after repair. Picture: IPSWICH COUNCILThe grave of David Ayers after repair. Picture: IPSWICH COUNCIL

You may also want to watch:

Normally, schoolchildren visit the Fields of Remembrance to mark those who died in the two world wars – but that is not possible this year.

However, there will be a small memorial event for a few invited guests.

Local funeral director Mick Taylor, an RAF veteran, will lay a wreath on the graves and take part in the two-minute silence on Wednesday.

A spokeswoman for the council said: “When the state of these graves were drawn to our attention, we realised that they should be repaired and cleaned up and we are delighted about how much better they look now.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Traders ‘furious’ as Christmas shop stays open in lockdown

Business leaders have described the choice to keep the Christmas shop in Tavern Street, Ipswich as 'outrageous'. Picture: ARCHANT

Drugs seized from Ipswich home and 3 arrested

Three people have been arrested in connection with drug offences in Ipswich (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

Family of ‘kind and funny’ grandad warn of ‘silent killer’ cancer which saw him die aged 70

Leslie and daughter Gemma on her wedding day Picture: LORNA CLARK/BELLA-LOOE PHOTOGRAPHY

Business centre plan to create hundreds of jobs refused over HGVs

Concern over HGVs has led to plans for the former Itron factory at Felixstowe being refused Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

Supermarket refused alcohol licence amid crime fears

Maxi Poli Ltd was bidding for an alcohol licence for a supermarket in the former QD store in St Matthew's Street, Ipswich, which has been closed since 2016. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Traders ‘furious’ as Christmas shop stays open in lockdown

Business leaders have described the choice to keep the Christmas shop in Tavern Street, Ipswich as 'outrageous'. Picture: ARCHANT

Drugs seized from Ipswich home and 3 arrested

Three people have been arrested in connection with drug offences in Ipswich (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

Family of ‘kind and funny’ grandad warn of ‘silent killer’ cancer which saw him die aged 70

Leslie and daughter Gemma on her wedding day Picture: LORNA CLARK/BELLA-LOOE PHOTOGRAPHY

Business centre plan to create hundreds of jobs refused over HGVs

Concern over HGVs has led to plans for the former Itron factory at Felixstowe being refused Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

Supermarket refused alcohol licence amid crime fears

Maxi Poli Ltd was bidding for an alcohol licence for a supermarket in the former QD store in St Matthew's Street, Ipswich, which has been closed since 2016. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

First glimpse at major revamp planned for Felixstowe’s iconic Spa Pavilion

An artist's impression of what the Felixstowe Spa Pavilion may look like when the medium term investment programme is complete. It may contain new housing and parking areas Photo: Spa Pavilion

Tired legs, a chance to progress, new faces and maybe even a record-breaker - Town take on Crawley in EFL Trophy

Ipswich Town are in action in the EFL Trophy this evening. Corrie Ndaba (right) could be involved as could Liam Gibbs (pictured right celebrating a goal in the FA Youth Cup last week).Picture: ROSS HALLS/STEVE WALLER

War graves repaired at Ipswich cemetery ready for Armistice Day

The RAF graves after restoration. Picture: IPSWICH COUNCIL

‘13 weeks of hell’ - anger mounts at A14 roadworks

Lorries travelling through Trimley after neing diverted due to roadworks on the A14 between Seven Hills and Felixstowe. Picture: CONTRIBUTED (NAME SUPPLIED)

Man whipped girl, 14, with phone charger cable in truth or dare game

Tom Fisher whipped the girl on her on her back and between her legs, Ipswich Crown Court heard. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND