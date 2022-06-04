GALLERY: 10 pictures of stylish Kesgrave jubilee street party

Published:
5:36 PM June 4, 2022
Updated:
5:37 PM June 4, 2022
Red, white and blue were the colours as residents of one Kesgrave street celebrated the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in style.
People living around Wards View turned out to celebrate the Queen's 70 years on the throne with music from the Phoenix Jazz band.
People wore crowns and union jacks while a king, queen, prince and princess of Wards View were crowned at the party.
