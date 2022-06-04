News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
GALLERY: 10 pictures of stylish Kesgrave jubilee street party

Angus Williams

Published: 5:36 PM June 4, 2022
Updated: 5:37 PM June 4, 2022
Michele Lathwell and Amie Morgan at the Wards View street party in Kesgrave 

Michele Lathwell and Amie Morgan at the Wards View street party in Kesgrave - Credit: charlotte Bond

Red, white and blue were the colours as residents of one Kesgrave street celebrated the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in style.

People living around Wards View turned out to celebrate the Queen's 70 years on the throne with music from the Phoenix Jazz band.

People wore crowns and union jacks while a king, queen, prince and princess of Wards View were crowned at the party.

Wards View street party in kesgrave Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Getting in the Jubilee spirit at the Wards View street party in Kesgrave. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A king, queen, prince and princess of Wards View were crowned.

A king, queen, prince and princess of Wards View were crowned. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

People at the Wards View  Platinum Jubilee street party in Kesgrave.

People at the Wards View Platinum Jubilee street party in Kesgrave. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

People dancing at the Wards View street party.

People dancing at the Wards View street party. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Michele Lathwell and Amie Morgan at the Wards View street party in Kesgrave 

Michele Lathwell and Amie Morgan at the Wards View street party in Kesgrave - Credit: charlotte Bond

Phoenix Jazz band. Wards View street party in kesgrave Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Phoenix Jazz band play at the Wards View street party in Kesgrave. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Wards View street party in kesgrave Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Youngsters at the Wards View street party in Kesgrave. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Wards View street party in kesgrave Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

People dressed in red, white an blue at the Wards View street party in Kesgrave. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Wards View street party in kesgrave Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

There were union flags aplenty at the Wards View street party in Kesgrave. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

People enjoying the sunshine at the Wards View street party in Kesgrave.

People enjoying the sunshine at the Wards View street party in Kesgrave. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

