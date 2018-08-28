Sunshine and Showers

Police warn drivers to take care after van hits railway bridge

PUBLISHED: 07:12 13 January 2019

Officers have warned motorists to check the height of their vehicles before attempting to squeeze under low bridges after a minor collision caused hours of disruption between Ipswich and Stowmarket.

It is understood a van hit a low bridge near Needham Lake midway through Saturday evening – with disruption continuing until midnight.

Taking to social media to share their concerns, officers from British Transport Police said drivers should always check the height of their vehicles before attempting difficult manoeuvres – or risk causing hours of unnecessary disruption.

They tweeted: “Thanks to our friends @PoliceStow for assisting us at a call near @greateranglia #NeedhamMarket earlier.

“Drivers, please check the height of your vehicle before attempting to drive under a low bridge. You’ll only get stuck underneath it, blocking the road and the railway if not!”

Train operator Greater Anglia said disruption was expected until 12am while the service recovered.

