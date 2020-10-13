Police urge vigilance after spate of vehicle thefts in Ipswich

Laptop computers, power tools and money were stolen following a series of thefts from vehicles in Ipswich.

Suffolk police said six incidents have been reported since the weekend and the force is urging car and van owners to always lock their vehicles and remove any valuables.

On Saturday around noon, documents and loose change were stolen from a vehicle in Frampton Road before more loose change was stolen from a vehicle in Reynolds Road between 12.15am and 1.30pm on Sunday after a window was smashed.

Between 4pm on Sunday and 3.30pm on Monday, the side window of a vehicle in Springhurst Close was smashed, but nothing was stolen.

A laptop was then stolen from a vehicle in King Edward Road between 9.30pm on Sunday and 6.50am on Monday when a side window was smashed.

Various power tools were also taken after a van was broken into on Belle Vue Road between 11pm on Sunday and 7.30am on Monday.

A further Toshiba laptop was stolen from a vehicle in Rands Way between 1am and 12.30pm on Monday.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting the various crime references for each incident: Frampton Road - 37/59357/20, Reynolds Road - 37/59267/20, Springhurst Close - 37/59400/20, King Edward Road - 37/59305/20, Belle Vue Road - 37/59494/20 and Rands Way - 37/59402/20.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “Most thefts from cars are opportunist so do not leave anything of value on display in your vehicle. As well as the distress and disruption caused by the loss of the item, the damage done to the vehicle can be costly. Some other simple crime prevention tips include parking in well-lit places if possible and locking all doors when the vehicle is unattended.”

Alternatively, any information can reported to Suffolk police online here.

Reports can also be made to Crimestoppers, anonymously, either online or on 0800 555111.