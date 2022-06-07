News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Warning issued after rogue doorstep trader reported in Kesgrave

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 10:53 AM June 7, 2022
Officers from Suffolk trading standards have advised people in Stowmarket about a door to door trade

Officers from Suffolk Trading Standards have advised people in Kesgrave about a door to door trader offering to clean their gutters. - Credit: Suffolk Trading Standards

A warning has been issued after a rogue doorstep trader was reported visiting homes in Kesgrave. 

The trader was calling at properties and offering to clean out people's gutters, Suffolk Trading Standards said on Facebook.

One Kesgrave resident agreed to the work. The trader is due to return today and is required to be paid £60 in cash upfront.

Suffolk Trading Standards is asking that anyone with information about this trader, the company they work for and any vehicles they may have contact them. 

It warns that while it may be tempting to agree to low prices being offered on the doorstep, people should think twice. 

Trading Standards advises people to never have work done as a result of a cold call, not to be pressurised into having the job done immediately, and to get quotes from multiple traders before work is done.  

It also recommends people should ask for a full name and address and never trust someone with only a mobile phone number, ask for a written quotation detailing all the work, and only pay when the work has been completed to satisfaction. 

Suffolk Live News
Kesgrave News

